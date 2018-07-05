Durban July set to thrill for 122nd consecutive year

When 18 horses line up for this year’s Vodacom Durban July over 2 200m at Greyville Racecourse on Saturday it will be for the 122nd consecutive time.

The Durban July has been run without interruption every year since Campanajo crossed the line first in the Durban Turf Club Handicap over 1 600m at Greyville on Saturday, July 17, 1897.

Not even two world wars and a soggy track in 1989, which saw the early races abandoned, have prevented the race taking place.

About 3 000 people attended the first meeting, never dreaming that in years to come it would grow to a point where a crowd of 50 000 plus would be the norm.

On one occasion the gates had to be closed for security reasons after all printed entrance tickets had been sold.

And, just as the ladies at that first meeting were dressed in their finest, the day has become one of the leading fashion and entertainment events of the year in the country, with overseas visitors and media making trips to Durban to enjoy the “July experience” or report on the greatest racing event on the African continent.

While it is a day of fashion and entertainment, it’s all about the finest thoroughbreds in the country coming together for the greatest challenge of their careers.

For the horses, jockeys, trainers and owners, it’s the pinnacle of their racing experience just to be involved in the race. Many great thoroughbreds from some of the most famous stables and ridden by the finest jockeys have competed over the years.

Few will have forgotten the story of how the mighty Sea Cottage, trained by the great Syd Laird, was shot on his way to a training session, but recovered to run and finish fourth a few weeks later.

He returned the following year to claim the win in a dead-heat with Jollify.

While trainers like Laird won the race seven times and Terrance Millard six times, no jockey has won more than four times. They are Tiger Wright, Anton Marcus, Anthony Delpech and Piere Strydom.

Marcus and Strydom have a chance to break the hoodoo on Saturday as they ride Do It Again and Abashiri respectively.

Race on SuperSport

The Durban July, the continent’s premier horseracing event, will be broadcast on SuperSport this weekend after the organisers and the World of Champions concluded a three-year commercial deal.

“The Durban July is more than a horse race, it’s the country’s biggest social event of the year attracting people from far and wide. SuperSport is honoured to have concluded this deal, which will see both parties gain tremendously,” said SuperSport CEO Gideon Khobane. “We gain a new audience while affording the event a continent-wide reach.”

SuperSport starts with a three-hour broadcast on SuperSport 4 at 1.30pm on Saturday with a build-up from the venue anchored by horse racing aficionado Neil Andrews, with four-time July winner and two-time South African champion jockey Anthony Delpech as his studio guest.

The first race of the day is the DStv Gold Vase race (SS 4HD and Blitz at 1.35pm). Then the broadcast takes a break, resuming at 2.30pm with fashionistas Lalla Hirayama and Kriya Gangiah giving viewers a peek into the glitz and glamour at the July.

The main race is at 4.20pm and is also live on SS10 HD.

