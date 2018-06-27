They can’t keep up with Fashion Force

Fashion Force has already had 10 chances to leave the maiden ranks, but looks to have her best chance yet in Race 5 at Durbanville today.

This Royal Air Force filly has gone close in both appearances at this course, and proved she handles soft going with a game second last time.

The drop to 1400m here may also work in her favour, as she tends to be outrun late over further.

Add in a pole position draw and the bang in form Bernard Fayd’Herbe, and there is a lot to like about her prospects.

Definitely a potential banker in the exotics, with Flower Of Carmel. Nicky Noo and Pacifista making most appeal of the balance.

Another who has strong claims is the luckless Blue Roller in Race 4. This Blue Tiger gelding has been runner up in all three outings, and on each occasion his conqueror has franked the form in Graded or Listed company next time out.

That should make him a good thing in any ‘ordinary’ maiden race, although he goes around a turn and beyond sprints for the first time.

There is once again an obvious improver here though in the form of Brett Crawford’s juvenile Black Sail. He found some betting support second time out over this trip, and was only beaten 0.50 lengths into third.

These two stand out in this limited line up, with the only other runner to make any real appeal being Giant Flag. He seems to have his problems, but both his placed efforts have come at this course.

Black Indy finished a head in front of Black Sail last time, and should go mighty close in Race 3, which will provide a valuable pointer into the relative value of that form.

A decent value bet looks to be Celestial Storm in Race 2. She showed blistering pace when runner up on debut, and was supported second time out, only to return not striding out.

This course is kind to frontrunners, and a repeat of her first effort will make her hard to peg back.

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.