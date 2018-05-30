Snaith, Oh Susanna to Do It Again

Justin Snaith will be looking to maintain his impressive streak of dominance at Greyville in the two Grade 1 events to be run on Saturday.
Bookmakers have priced up both his runners Oh Susanna in the Woolavington 2000 and Do It Again in the Daily News 2000 as favourites but the pressure doesn’t bother him at all!
“I never feel the pressure,” he said confidently.
“I just do my job. My horses are well and we’re ready for Saturday,” he said.
Interestingly, Snaith finished second in the Woolavington last year with Gimme Six.
On form, Oh Susanna should outclass her rivals and the trainer is quietly confident.
He confirmed his filly was in exceptional condition.
“I’m happy with where she is right now,” he said.
“Her most recent gallop was very good – she’s doing very well if I may say so myself.”
Much is in the Sun Met winner’s favour.
She is currently trading at 7-20 a win and rightfully so.
She tops the best weighted column and is in fact between 5kg and 18kg better weighted with the balance of the field – a massive advantage.
The only chink in her armour is the fact that she has a wide No 9 draw to overcome in this 10-horse field.
When asked whether Oh Susanna will be fit enough to win following her lengthy layoff and minor injury before the Guineas, Snaith simply said: “She’s fit and I think she’ll be a big runner.”
Oh Susanna has drifted out from 10-1 to 12-1 to win the Vodacom Durban July.
Interestingly, Snaith confirmed he is uncertain the daughter of Street Cry will feature.
“I’m not sure she’ll run in the July to be honest. It’s 50-50 at the moment, we’ll have to wait and see.”
There was plenty to like about Do It Again’s Daisy Guineas (Grade 2) victory when skipping 1.25 lengths clear of rivals despite jumping from the worst of draws.
Not only that, but he also lost two lengths at the start and was returning from a thre month stint off the racetrack.
He comes into the race as a lukewarm 3-1 favourite – a generous price for a horse who promises tons of improvement.
“He was very impressive last time,” said Snaith.
“He’s doing very well at home and everything with him has been spot on.”
His triumph earned him a merit rating of 110, but he could prove far superior.
He also jumps from a top No 1 draw and will reunite with long-time collaborator Bernard Fayd’Herbe who is currently riding like a demon.
Snaith is convinced Do It Again isn’t just a miler. ”I don’t believe he’s a straight out miler. I think he’s a 2000m horse. He should do very well here,” he said.
This Twice Over gelding was two from last passing the 400m marker in the Grade 1 Cape Derby when producing a devastating turn of foot over the last 250m to finish an inspiring second, beaten just 1.75 lengths by Eyes Wide Open.
Speaking of the stable’s chances in the Grade 3 Lonsdale Stirrup Cup over 2400m, Jonathan Snaith told Ken Nichol Captain Splendid ran an absolute cracker last time over too short a trip.
“He won this a year ago and will run a big race again. Don’t leave him out.
“Strathdon was caught very wide last time, and you can put a line through the run.
“You can expect a return to his best form over this trip, and he will be very competitive.
“Made To Conquer is improving fast, is definitely the stable elect, and will take a lot of beating.
“If he wins well again he will be supplemented into the Vodacom July,” said Jonathan Snaith.
