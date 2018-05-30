Snaith, Oh Susanna to Do It Again

Justin Snaith will be looking to maintain his impressive streak of dominance at Greyville in the two Grade 1 events to be run on Saturday.

Bookmakers have priced up both his runners Oh Susanna in the Woolavington 2000 and Do It Again in the Daily News 2000 as favourites but the pressure doesn’t bother him at all!

“I never feel the pressure,” he said confidently.

“I just do my job. My horses are well and we’re ready for Saturday,” he said.

Interestingly, Snaith finished second in the Woolavington last year with Gimme Six.

On form, Oh Susanna should outclass her rivals and the trainer is quietly confident.

He confirmed his filly was in exceptional condition.

“I’m happy with where she is right now,” he said.

“Her most recent gallop was very good – she’s doing very well if I may say so myself.”

Much is in the Sun Met winner’s favour.

She is currently trading at 7-20 a win and rightfully so.

She tops the best weighted column and is in fact between 5kg and 18kg better weighted with the balance of the field – a massive advantage.