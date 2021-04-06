‘Scrubbing’ your social media presence in 8 easy steps

Costa Mokola

If you would like to look good on the screen of a future employer, one can try to make their social media presence look good.

Since the start of the national lockdown, many people have either lost jobs or struggled to get one due to covid-19.

And many today may find it difficult to find a job in the field, since some businesses might have closed down during this pandemic.

The hope of a greener pastures should not be lost for those who are job hunting.

If you would like to look good on the screen of a future employer, one can try to make their social media presence look good.

A good presence could offer the chance of a new job! And it takes just eight steps to get there.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.