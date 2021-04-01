Tshwane gets mobile roadworthy testing vehicles ahead of Easter holidays

Siyanda Ndlovu

Adding to its arsenal, the metro police department on Thursday received two specialised mobile roadworthy testing trucks.

A nasty surprise could be in store for drivers of unroadworthy vehicles in Tshwane during the Easter holidays.

The city on Thursday received two specialised mobile roadworthy testing trucks.

They were donated to the metro police and city by the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) and handed over by mayor Randall Williams during the launch of the Easter road safety operations at the N1 Carousel toll plaza.

The trucks are fitted with heavy-duty car and truck brake testers, heavy-duty hydraulic play detectors, wheel alignment indicators, headlamp aimers and emissions testers.

Williams said that the specialised vehicles were an addition to the metro police fleet and its efforts to enforce the National Road Traffic Act.

“The vehicles will continue to be deployed across the city in roaming or static operations or at roadblocks,” Williams said.

ALSO READ: Eggciting things to do in Gauteng this Easter weekend

They are a “critical tool in detecting unroadworthy vehicles and ensuring that corrective action is taken to ultimately prevent accidents and failures”.

He said that based on the RTMC annual traffic report, about 10% of fatal road crashes are caused by vehicle factors such as “burst or smooth tyres, faulty brakes, faulty lights or faulty steering”.

“From today until Tuesday, the metro will engage in various roadblocks, crime prevention operations and inspections at business premises,” Williams said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.