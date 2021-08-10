Sandisiwe Mbhele

The Braai Show producers have clarified the matter involving former host Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and the SABC.

On Monday, rapper Cassper Nyovest was announced as the show’s new host, replacing AKA who is thought to have created the show for his app in May last year. AKA said in a statement that he is the co-owner and executive producer of The Braai Show with AKA.

In a statement on Tuesday, Cake Media and MakhuduCom distanced any role AKA will play in future. They said: “Cake Media and MakhuduCom are the sole executive producers of the television series The Braai Show for season two.”

Cake Media said their role as executive producers is to deliver “maximum value for viewers and advertisers”, reiterating that AKA “plays no role in season two”.

“To this end, it is their mandate and prerogative to secure the most appropriate talent, evolve the show, secure funding and deliver a compelling product to audiences. Due to various reasons, they have had to pivot the show and solicit a new host in an effort to ensure success,” the statement read.

They believe Cassper, as the new host, would add excitement to the show and audiences will enjoy it.

READ NEXT: The Braai Show: How did AKA get replaced on his own show?

AKA and his management said they were unaware that The Braai Show will go ahead with a new presenter for the second season.

The Braai Show first premiered on AKA’s subscription app in May 2020 but his fans complained about the costs, which were R50 a month.

AKA signed a deal with the public broadcaster to move the show to SABC1, in the hopes that it would reach many more viewers.

The new season is currently under production and The Braai Show with Cass will start airing every Wednesday from 8 September.