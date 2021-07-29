WATCH: SAMA 27 reveals star-studded lineup of performers

Reitumetse Makwea

While the South African Music Awards (Samas) are one of the most anticipated events of every year, 2021 is no different as the show finally reveals its stellar lineup of performers who will take to the stage.

The show, hosted virtually again, announced that it would bring the heat, packed with only the best local entertainment, including Blaq Diamond, Big Zulu, Langa Mavuso, Azana, Buhlebendalo, Bucy Radebe and Boity, as the performance highlights at its 27th edition.

In a statement, they also announced that the awards would be presented by local radio and TV personalities DJ Speedsta, Lamiez Holworthy, Miss Soweto Thobile Steyn, Motsweding FM personality LTK, DJ Sabby as well as podcasters MacG and Sol Phenduka.

Are you ready for the #SAMA27 virtual award ceremony?

Tune in on the 31st of July at 8pm on @Official_SABC1.#REDEFINE — The SA Music Awards (@TheSAMAs) July 27, 2021

The virtual affair, which will be hosted by actress Bontle Modiselle-Moloi and actor Lawrence Maleka revealed that the performances were pre-recorded at a studio in Johannesburg under strict Covid-19 level 4 lockdown protocols, and would be broadcast on 31 July 2021 on SABC1 at 8pm.

However, the ceremony will kick off with the special red-carpet programme at 7.30pm on SABC1’s Real Goboza on the night.

Meanwhile, in a statement, SABC marketing manager Dichaba Phalatse said: “From a channel perspective, the main objective is to ensure that we are able to celebrate South African music and to highlight the best in the industry, with Mzansi.”

“As a visual medium we are really proud to have presented the Best Music Video of the Year award category and we are excited to see who walks away with the win this year. We would encourage viewers to vote for their favourite and to tune into this year’s virtual broadcast this Saturday, on SABC1 Mzansi Fo Sho.“

More than 40 awards will be presented at the 2021 Samas, including the newly unveiled Best Amapiano Album, Best Gqom Album and Best Kwaito Album accolades.

For the first time, the public will vote for the Artist of the Year Award. Fans can also vote for the Record of the Year and Music Video of the Year.