Kaunda Selisho

Actress, producer, and entrepreneur, Sonia Mbele, will be taking up a role in front of the camera when she makes her appearance on Mzansi Magic’s hit telenovela DiepCity.

According to Black Brain Pictures, Sonia enters the show as the sultry yet fierce Zola – a character that is set to premiere on Tuesday, 27 July 2021.

Sonia Mbele as Zola in Mzansi magic’s DiepCity | Picture: Supplied

Sonia Mbele (sometimes credited by her married name, Sonia Sedibe) rose to stardom after making her mark on several legendary South African television shows such as Generations – where she played the iconic Ntombi Khumalo – Soul City, Yizo Yizo and The Imposter (season two).

She later made the transition to behind the camera and recently had a hand in producing the popular South African reality show, Real Housewives of Johannesburg.

“As a producer, I have had to become very selective with the acting roles that I choose, however, acting remains my first love. Zola is particularly interesting for me because she offers a new dimension to the characters that I’ve portrayed in the past,” said Sonia.

“Playing Zola is going to be so much fun; I can’t wait to introduce DiepCity to her, she is bringing all the heat!” she added.

Black Brain Pictures promises that Zola’s edgy villain character will add to DiepCity’s alluring and distinctive storyline.

“Fans can expect the raw essence of a beautiful yet vicious killer that has everyone eating from the palms of her hands.”

Sonia Mbele as Zola in Mzansi Magic’s DiepCity. Picture: Supplied

The announcement that Sonia Mbele will be joining DiepCity follows the recent addition of Thobani Nzuza, who plays the double-sided Smangaliso – a role that has kept fans on the edge of their seats.

“DiepCity has remained a firm fan favourite since its first episode and continues to land on the top social media trends maps daily.”

DiepCity airs on Mzansi Magic (DStv Channel 161) on weekdays at 8.30pm.