Surprising endings in store for the Rhythm City finale

Four million viewers will bid the e.tv soapie farewell when the last Rhythm City episode airs this Friday.

Rhythm City is ending its 14-year run on Friday 16 July. Picture: Supplied

After 14 years on the air, the Rhythm City finale will help the e.tv soapie say a final goodbye to its loyal fans on Friday. 

The final Rhythm City episode will air on 16 July, says e.tv and the channel promises the show will come to an end with an ending South Africa never expected. 

“The show which started on 9 July 2007, will have aired a total number of 3,660 episodes by 16 July 2021,” e.tv said in a statement. 

Rhythm City had a stellar cast over the years, portraying storylines that mirrored the very reality South Africans go through, while showcasing some of the greatest musical talents this country has to offer.”

The channel also said “dankie Mzansi for 14 years” to the 4 million daily viewers who stayed loyal to the show. 

“This week will showcase a tale with beautiful endings – from Jafta and Fats finally finding the love of their lives, to Sabelo and Sindiswa moving into their very own home and Suffocate ending up sharing a prison cell with Khulekani.”

The Rhythm City finale will air on 16 July at 7pm on e.tv (DStv channel 194). 

Vusi Kunene, Winnie Ntshaba on new series House of Zwide

