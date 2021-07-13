Boer Soek ‘n Vrou: Meet the men and women looking for real love

Renate Engelbrecht

Boer Soek ‘n Vrou has been on the tellie for thirteen seasons now and the 14th season comes with a lot of promise.

This year’s farmers are aged between 23 and 53 and while there are farmers from across the country, most of the entrants are from the Free State. There is also a female farmer, Mary-Lou from Paarl.

Marciel Hopkins, the presenter of the 14th season says she is rooting for Mary-Lou and she is very excited to see what the outcome will be. Hopkins also says the group of farmers that have been chosen include a wide variety of personality types and every farmer is unique and special in their own way.

Marciel Hopkins, presenter of Boer Soek ‘n Vrou. Picture: Supplied

Hopkins says Covid-19 had a big impact on the way things were done in season 13, but the 14th season of Boer Soek ‘n Vrou is back to normal (with all the necessary Covid-19 protocols in place). While last year saw digital letters, this year allows for hand-written letters and packages.

The season will include 13 episodes, allowing viewers to follow the farmers’ journeys to finding love. As per usual, the 13 episodes will focus on the five farmers who received the most letters.

Meet the Boer Soek ‘n Vrou farmers for 2022

Albertus, 38, is from Calvinia in the Northern Cape and he is a sheep farmer.

Gerhard, 30, is from Beaufort-West in the Western Cape and he is a sheep and game farmer.

Johan, 28, is from Marquard in the Free State and he is a crop and cattle farmer.

Nelis, 31, is from the Vaal Marina in Gauteng and he farms with cattle.

Tyson, 33, is from Bergville in Kwazulu-Natal and farms with cattle and crops.

Carel, 29, is from Perdekop in Mpumalanga and is a mixed and crop farmer.

Hannis, 23, from Brakfontein in Kwazulu-Natal farms with cattle and crops.

Mary-Lou, 53, from Paarl in the Western Cape is a wine farmer.

Petré, 25, from Vierfontein in the Free State is a mixed farmer.

Willem, 37, is from Phillippolis in the Free State and he is a sheep and cattle farmer.

The 14th season of Boer Soek ‘n Vrou will be aired on kykNET in January 2022.

Hopkins says this year’s farmers are relatively young, but that they are all very serious about two things: farming and finding love. Prospective matches can decide how they would like to enter to get to know their favourite farmer.

Boer Soek ‘n Vrou will accept both hand-written and digital letters and the digital letters may even be accompanied by a video. Entrants need to be older than 21, unmarried, divorced or widowed and entries close at midnight on 29 July 2021. Packages will be sanitised by the production team before handing it to the farmers.