Listing Jozi’s property guide for new home buyers

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Local fans have been eagerly watching a real estate reality show named Listing Jozi, similar to the global success of Million Dollar Listings.

Listing Jozi premiered about a month ago on BBC Lifestyle and viewers have been given a glimpse of the high-end property market in Johannesburg with the price tags that are just jaw-dropping.

The show has featured houses in suburbs such as Waterfall, Dainfern, Morningside, Hyde Park, Strathavon and Africa’s financial hub Sandton, to Meyersdal and the South.

Properties ranging from apartments in the mid R5 million to big mansions of over R45 million leaving viewers very entertained. We spoke to one of the real estates, Graham Diedericks from Lew Geffen | Sotheby’s International Realty.

Graham Diedericks from Listing Jozi. Picture: Supplied

Q&A with Graham Diedericks from Listing Jozi

Q: Listing Jozi is similar to reality tv shows for real estate shows such as Million Dollar Listings. What convinced you to join the show and were you a fan of the other TV shows of the same genre?

A: I have always been a fan of the Million Dollar Listing shows and when I was approached by Nico and Trevor (producers from AlternaTV) with the local concept, I was very excited to be involved – not just showing off spectacular Jozi but also how the local Agents operate.

Q: Viewers have been given an insight into affluent Joburg suburbs and the property on offer, what will be the audience main takeaways?

A: Viewers will get to see the time, effort and passion sellers have put into the properties featured in the show. From the architectural to interior design, it is an art to get the perfect synergy when building these showpiece homes. There is also a certain way brokers showcase a high-end property and present the offering to the market which is always exciting and differs every time.

Q: What is the difference between a real estate broker and a real estate agent?

A: No difference, certain agents refer to themselves as either brokers or agents.

Q: What are the biggest misconception of the high-end real estate market in Johannesburg?

A: I don’t think there is a view or opinion that is incorrect when it comes to the high-end real estate market in Johannesburg, you pay for what you get – quality! The one comment I will put forward regarding the upper market in Johannesburg is that you do get a lot of bang for your buck compared with other metros in SA. With international buyer enquiries increasing, the value for money in comparison with what they can purchase overseas is indeed very appealing.

Q: Was filming natural for you? Being followed by the cameras and how real is Listing Jozi? There is a perception that reality shows are scripted.

A: It came naturally for me mainly due to the fact that the producers make you feel very comfortable throughout the entire process. The camera crew become part of your daily routine and after a while, you are just going through the daily motions as per normal. What you see on the program is real and hopefully, it gives the public a good insight into the everyday dealings of the real estate broker.

Q: Tips for people looking to buy property in the current market in Johannesburg?

A: Location, location location. Know your surroundings when looking for the ideal home. Apart from the home itself needing to suit your required spec, take into account the neighbourhood, convenience, amenities and future development. These will all play a part in the returns when it comes time to sell.

Q: Personally, where is the best suburb in Joburg?

A: I was born in Sandton, moved to Bryanston and then to Fourways and now work in Midrand so cannot pinpoint my favourite but I do enjoy living and working in the North of Johannesburg personally.

Listing Jozi airs every Wednesday at 8pm on BBC Lifestyle, DStv channel 171.

