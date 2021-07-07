Salary drama at SABC1’s Family Secrets

Kaunda Selisho

A two-month delay in salary payments has left actors of SABC1’s Family Secrets in the lurch.



This is according to a report by Kgopolo Mpela’s The Entertainment Alert which cited a communication sent to cast and crew by production house South African Women in Television Arts (Sawita).



“Good day agents and cast, kindly note that SABC1’s Family Secrets is back in production. As previously communicated payment for [work] previously done will be effected the end of June,” reads the notice.



In addition, Sawita executive producer Bongani Sibeko wrote a letter to agencies representing the show’s cast and apologised profusely for the inconvenience of delayed payments dating back to April.



When contacted for comment by OkMzansi, the SABC said Family Secrets was a licensed show and therefore not commissioned by the SABC. As such, the SABC only pays for the work that has been completed and turned over to the channel.



An SABC spokesperson referred The Citizen back to the production house for any clarity on pay.

At the time of writing, The CItizen had not received a response from Sawita. OkMzansi reports that payments were made by 6 July, but not everyone received the full amount for both months and some were only paid for one month.

SABC1’s Family Secrets is a show that tells the story of the affluent intergenerational Mokwena family, who are bound together by their immense wealth and their terrible secrets, that if revealed, could destroy them and all they have built.

The show previously starred actor Mangaliso Ngema, who once starred in SABC2 drama Lithapo where he was named in a behind-the-scenes harassment scandal.

Ngema played two roles in Family Secrets: that of Ceasar Mokwena – whose greatest ambition is to be the richest and most powerful financier in the whole world – and his long-lost twin brother Dante, whose desire is to topple his brother and take back the empire he believes is his, by any means necessary.

Ngema has since been replaced by Nimrod Nkosi because he is embroiled in a legal battle with actress Lorraine Moropa, the young actress who originally called out his alleged misconduct on set.

