Entertainment
Entertainment | Lifestyle | TV
Kaunda Selisho
Lifestyle Journalist
2 minute read
1 Jul 2021
4:46 pm

Zandile Msutwana returns to The Queen

Kaunda Selisho

Actress has recovered from her injury and is ready to reprise her role as Vuyiswa Maake-Sebata.

Zandile Msutwana. Picture: Instagram

Zandile Msutwana is back just as viewers of Mzansi Magic telenovela The Queen have started to warm up to Tembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo.

Mdoda-Nxumalo was brought in as a temporary replacement for Msutwana in April after she sustained an injury on set.

The actress, who plays Vuyiswa Maake in The Queen, was booked off to recover at home, according to a statement by M-Net.

At that point, season five had been locked in and filming needed to wrap. There was no way to rewrite an alternative story line so production pushed for a replacement.

Mdoda-Nxumalo made her debut as new detective Maake ahead of a major milestone in the character’s life but fans of The Queen were not having it.

They concluded that Mdoda-Nxumalo’s performance was “a mess”. Click here to check out their reactions.

‘It’s a mess’ – viewers react to Mdoda-Nxumalo on ‘The Queen’

Although some fans have warmed to Mdoda-Nxumalo, they want Msutwana back and the producers were all too happy to announce her return.

“Your cries have been heard. We are so happy to announce that @zandilemsutwana is back up on her feet again. Get ready to see her back on your screens soon. Some of y’all might have guessed it???? this is the huge announcement we have been talking about. Drop [flame emojis] in the comments section for your lovely Woman Crush. #WCW” – The Queen, Mzansi Magic

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Queen Mzansi (@the_queen_mzansi)

“We missed you, big shout out to Thembisa for holding down the role whilst sis Vee was away. You gave it your all and we appreciate you,” commented @muskana_akanaka.

“Now it will be like we lost Thato all over again, we about to witness emotion and passion again,” added @mrs.papama.

“Siyabonga the new vuyiswa doesn’t cut it,” concluded @theonlyzondehleka90.

No official date has been announced for Msutwana’s return.

The Queen airs weeknights on Mzansi Magic (DStv channel 161) at 9pm.

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

CELEBS & VIRAL

UPDATE: Ferguson family issues statement confirming Shona's death
19 hours ago
19 hours ago

TV

Sonia Mbele joins 'DiepCity' cast as sultry Zola
2 weeks ago
2 weeks ago

LIFESTYLE

Royal update: Harry and Meghan 'did not ask Queen to use Lilibet name'
2 months ago
2 months ago

ENTERTAINMENT

Mohale: 'Marriages go through ups and downs', but I’m not divorcing Somizi
2 months ago
2 months ago


RELATED ARTICLES

CELEBS & VIRAL

UPDATE: Ferguson family issues statement confirming Shona's death
19 hours ago
19 hours ago

TV

Sonia Mbele joins 'DiepCity' cast as sultry Zola
2 weeks ago
2 weeks ago

LIFESTYLE

Royal update: Harry and Meghan 'did not ask Queen to use Lilibet name'
2 months ago
2 months ago

ENTERTAINMENT

Mohale: 'Marriages go through ups and downs', but I’m not divorcing Somizi
2 months ago
2 months ago