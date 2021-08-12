WATCH: Hundreds attend memorial service for Killer Kau in Soweto

Citizen reporter

The South African entertainment scene is in mourning after Killer Kau, Mpura, The Voice, Thando Tot, and TD passed away after a car accident during the long weekend.

And on Wednesday evening, a memorial service was held for Killer Kau (real name Sakhile Hlatshwayo) in Zola, Soweto.

Videos have been circulating on social media of the service showing hundreds of the late star’s fans in attendance to pay their respects.

In the videos, Hlatshwayo’s fans were seen chanting and cheering his name, while others whistled. Others held candles and posters which had the stars face on them.

Killa Kau, Mpura, Thando Tot, The Voice and TD had a great impact on the amapiano genre and culture in South Africa, and a few of them featured on a lot of chart-topping amapiano songs.

The five of them were involved in a head-on collision over the weekend on their way to an event that was taking place in Rustenburg, North West.

Tributes have been pouring in from thousands of fans, friends and other artists in the entertainment industry since the announcement of their passing.

Here is what some people on Twitter had to say:

???????? All the live videos on Instagram! All the music we made! All the late night conversations… You will never be forgotten! Love you always my brothers. Rest in Power! Most sincere condolences to the family and friends… Rea lla????❤️ Mara bophelo jo????????‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/EdbhcSpr6m— President ya Straata ????????‍???? (@FOCALISTIC) August 9, 2021

LOVED YOU BOYS SO MUCH???????????? pic.twitter.com/S5NzHUV95b— MR MAKHADO (@rikyrickworld) August 9, 2021

Man Killa Kau and Mpura were in the forefront of the Piano Movement that’s putting our country on the world map. Young Superstars who were still yet to do lots of great things…hayi this one is sore. ????— Tweezy (@TweezyZA) August 9, 2021

He entered the music scene in a very strange and magical way Over night everyone wanted to find him .Now I understand why God fast forwarded his music career at n early age he knew he will be needing him back in heaven sooner than we think ???????? RIP KILLER KAU???????? #mpura pic.twitter.com/8SF2PxTnr5— Relebohile Limba (@RelebohileLimba) August 9, 2021

Killer Kau hurt my soul but the girlfriend’s video broke me into pieces and made everything even realer. I cried like a child. ????— Gugu Ndabezitha (@sissgugu) August 10, 2021

From the videos that continue to surface of Killer Kau, Mpura, The Voice, Thando Tot & TD, all I can see are people that lived such colourful lives. Their respective talents, their joy, all so infectious… ????♥️ A page worth tearing from their books.



Peace Magents.????— Candice Modiselle (@CandieModiselle) August 11, 2021

The memorial service saw hundreds of people in attendance, most of whom were not practising any of the Covid-19 regulations, including the wearing of masks.

According to the official Covid-19 protocols and safety measures, the wearing of a face mask is mandatory for every person when in a public place, excluding a child under the age of six years.

Protocols also state that the attendance of a funeral is limited to 50 persons or less, and attendees should ensure that they are maintaining a distance of one and a half meters from each other at all times.