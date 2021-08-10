Royal news: Meghan labelled shallow, Prince Andrew sued

Lerato Maimela

In this week’s royal update, Meghan Markle haters are determined to ruin her name and expose her for what she apparently truly is, Obama has left the Duke and Duchess out of his birthday party list of guests, Prince Charles has banned particular food item in his home over animal cruelty, and Prince Andrew has been sued for alleged sexual abuse which took place 20 years ago.

Obama shuns Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in birthday snub

Former president Barack Obama snubbed Meghan and Harry after leaving them both out of his 60th birthday party list.

Royal expert and former spokesperson for the Queen, Dickie Arbiter, said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are just no longer in the same league as the Obama’s.

“The Obama’s have invited not just the A-listers, but the double A-listers,” said Arbiter.

He continued to say: “You are talking about Oprah Winfrey, the Clooney’s, and Rihanna. Meghan and Harry are just simply not in that same league of celebrity. They are not double A-listers.”

Prince Charles banned royal chefs from buying one particular food item over cruelty claims

The Prince of Wales has been very vocal about his love for animals for years, and has banned royal chefs from buying a particular food item because he believes the food causes animal cruelty.

In 2008, Charles’ deputy master of the household, Andrew Farquharson revealed that the chefs had been instructed not to buy foie gras.

According to animal rights organisation Peta, in the process of making foie gras, male ducks have pipes rammed down their throats thrice each day.

“The pipes pipes pump up to 2.2 pounds of grain and fat into their stomachs, or geese three times a day, up to 4 pounds daily,” said Peta.

Duchess of Sussex has been labelled as “shallow” by her half brother

Meghan Markle’s half brother Thomas Markle junior is set to take part in the reality television show Big Brother Australia VIP.

In the new trailer for the celebrity television show, he revealed that he was Meghan’s older brother, and that he warned Prince Harry not to get married to her, as she would ruin his life.

“I am Meghan Markle’s biggest brother, I am the biggest brother of them all. I told prince Harry ‘I think she is going to ruin your life, she is very shallow’,” said Thomas junior.

According to Bang Showbiz, Thomas wrote an open letter to the Duke of Sussex before their wedding in 2018, in which he claimed the two should not get hitched, as their marriage would make a joke out of the monarchy.

In the same letter, he branded his half sister a jaded, shallow and conceited woman. He also stated that their father was left struggling financially after he paid for the beginning of Meghan’s acting career.

Prince Andrew Sued for alleged sexual abuse

The Duke of York, Prince Andrew was sued in a New York court recently for alleged sexual abuse, after the plaintiff, Virginia Gluffre spoke out and said that she was “lent out” for underage sex by the late Jeffrey Epstein.

Gluffre alleged in the court filing that she was regularly abused by Epstein, and was lent out by him to other powerful men for their sexual purposes, one of them being Prince Andrew.

According to the complaint, the plaintiff said the Prince sexually assaulted her at the London home of socialite Ghislaine Maxwell more than 20 years ago, when she was still a minor.

Andrew has denied on several accounts the sexual abuse claims made against him, and said he had no recollection of meeting her.

However, the court papers included a photograph alleged to show both Andrew and Virginia at Maxwell’s London home before one of the incidents of sexual abuse.

The Prince stepped back from royal duties in 2019 over his relationship and connection with the late Epstein.