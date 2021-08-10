The Braai Show: How did AKA get replaced on his own show?

Sandisiwe Mbhele

The question of ownership rights of television shows and how artists should approach this has been a hot topic after it was announced that Cassper Nyovest was taking over Kiernan “AKA” Forbes The Braai Show on SABC 1.

The announcement wasn’t just awkward and surprising because of the pair’s long-standing rivalry in and outside music but it got the industry talking as to how the deal was done without the co-owner not being informed of the changes.

In a statement on behalf of AKA, the rapper and his management said they were unaware that The Braai Show will go ahead with a new presenter for the second season.

“Although not surprised by the opportunism, Mr Forbes does regret the lack of integrity and legal foresight by those who sought to proceed with this incompetently sanctioned plan,” the statement read.

Who actually owns The Braai Show?

AKA claims he owns 50% of the show. The Braai Show first premiered on AKA’s subscription app in May 2020 but his fans complained about the costs, which were R50 a month.

AKA signed a deal with the state broadcaster to move the show to SABC1, in the hopes that it would reach many more viewers. The series showcased a variety of celebrities such as Scoop, Moozlie, Yanga and Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula.

The SABC said in a statement that The Braai Show with Cass will start airing every Wednesday from 8 September and is currently under production.

Radio host Sizwe Dhlomo weighed in and said people who have created shows have been fired and AKA is no different.

My njnja, I know people who have created shows before & still got fired from them. I’m not saying that’s what’s going to happen here but until you’ve read the contract or put a show on air, you won’t know. Plenty dudes have been here before, plenty! https://t.co/5JapFaY4fS— Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) August 9, 2021

The show is produced by Cake Media and executive produced by media and tech entrepreneur David Phume. He said viewers had been asking for more and Cassper was the right fit.

Cassper says he wants people to see a rare side of the celebrities and himself. “I also want to show my fans a different side to my public persona. And, while I may not be a braai master, I’m pretty handy cooking on the coals. It’s going to be fun,” he said.

The Citizen asked for further comment from the SABC and Phume, but still waiting for a response.