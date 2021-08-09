Celebs & viral
9 Aug 2021
Does ‘The Braai Show with AKA’ have a new host?

Rumours swirled on Monday that rapper Cassper Nyovest is set to host the second season of the popular talk show.

According to a statement, Kiernan Forbes said the plan to have Cassper Nyovest head up the show lacked 'integrity and legal foresight'. Photo: Twitter/@Official_SABC1

Popular talk show ‘The Braai Show with AKA’, which aired 13 episodes on SABC 1 last year, has allegedly handed the reigns to rapper Casper Nyovest for its second season. 

The rumoured news broke on Monday morning, with entertainment reporter Phil Mphela tweeting a press statement issued by an unnamed PR company on behalf of the former presenter and co-owner of the show, Kiernan Forbes

According to the statement, Forbes said the plan to have Nyovest head up the show lacked “integrity and legal foresight”.

The matter is said to be with Forbes’ legal team while a resolution is sought.

ALSO READ: AKA’s braai show moves to SABC1 

However, it seems the news has been confirmed by SABC1, who tweeted enthusiastically on Monday.

The Braai Show with AKA first launched in June 2020 on the rapper’s subscription-based TV app, AKA TV. 

But after fans complained about the costs in paying AKA TV subscription fees, AKA signed a deal with the SABC to move the show to SABC1. 

The move was to reach millions more viewers.

So far, the show has seen celebrity appearances such as Scoop Makhathini, Moozlie Yanga and Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula, who chat about hot topics over the charcoals.

“Love him or hate him, AKA remains one of the most talked about personalities in South Africa. So when you bring him and other influential and/or controversial characters around a good old braai stand, the conversation is bound to make for interesting viewing,” Braai Show producer David Phume told The Citizen last year.

Compiled by Nica Richards.

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

CELEBS & VIRAL

AKA's interview may have cleared him in Nellie Tembe investigation
3 weeks ago
3 weeks ago

MUSIC

AKA shares last picture he took of Anele
2 months ago
2 months ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Daily news update: 'Aunty Mattie' passes away, Mkhize vs Ramaphosa and more
2 months ago
2 months ago

ENTERTAINMENT

AKA back on the socials with 'Piss on Your Grave' post
2 months ago
2 months ago


