Does ‘The Braai Show with AKA’ have a new host?

Popular talk show ‘The Braai Show with AKA’, which aired 13 episodes on SABC 1 last year, has allegedly handed the reigns to rapper Casper Nyovest for its second season.
The rumoured news broke on Monday morning, with entertainment reporter Phil Mphela tweeting a press statement issued by an unnamed PR company on behalf of the former presenter and co-owner of the show, Kiernan Forbes.
According to the statement, Forbes said the plan to have Nyovest head up the show lacked “integrity and legal foresight”.
The matter is said to be with Forbes’ legal team while a resolution is sought.
However, it seems the news has been confirmed by SABC1, who tweeted enthusiastically on Monday.
The Braai Show with AKA first launched in June 2020 on the rapper’s subscription-based TV app, AKA TV.
But after fans complained about the costs in paying AKA TV subscription fees, AKA signed a deal with the SABC to move the show to SABC1.
The move was to reach millions more viewers.
So far, the show has seen celebrity appearances such as Scoop Makhathini, Moozlie Yanga and Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula, who chat about hot topics over the charcoals.
“Love him or hate him, AKA remains one of the most talked about personalities in South Africa. So when you bring him and other influential and/or controversial characters around a good old braai stand, the conversation is bound to make for interesting viewing,” Braai Show producer David Phume told The Citizen last year.
Compiled by Nica Richards.