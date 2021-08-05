WATCH: Unathi confronts handsy taxi driver in traffic squabble

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Idols SA judge Unathi Nkayi did not take any nonsense during her recorded altercation with a taxi driver in Johannesburg.

According to the musician, the incident started when the taxi driver bumped into her car without indicating. He then got out of his car and started intimidating her.

In isiXhosa, Unathi says uyangithinta na (you are touching me) repeatedly to the taxi driver, after he allegedly grabbed her arm. The star says the driver forced his taxi into her lane and when he was confronted, she felt he was using his hands to scare her and bullying her.

The exchange between the two was very heated, with the taxi driver not appreciating that she was documenting the situation and that she requested his ID and other documents

Some men intervened to diffuse the situation, as the driver tried to put his hands on her when things got more tense.

Unathi wrote on Instagram: “What we deal with as South African woman!”

“Also [they] think it’s okay to put their hands on me. Happy Women’s Month ladies. P.S I’m fine. Will open up a hit-and-run case. WOAW South Africa. WOAW.”

Watch the incident below:

Unathi has shared in the past that she does not feel safe as a woman in South Africa.

In November 2020, she weighed in after seeing viral footage of two young women being sexually harassed and assaulted at a taxi rank in Mpumalanga.

Unathi asked: When do women in this country ever feel safe?

“For example, there was that lady who was trending. She was walking through a taxi rank wearing jeans and a crop top, and people saying she deserved to be treated that way… Sexually molested basically, verbally and physically because of what she was wearing,” she said at the time.

WATCH: Unathi doesn’t feel safe as a woman in South Africa

“Some women even saying she is disrespecting the elders by dressing that way. I was shocked by the fact that people think that because she’s ‘disrespecting the elders’ she deserves to be sexually molested.”

The Metro FM host added that she felt unsafe in most spaces because South African men felt entitled to South African women’s bodies.