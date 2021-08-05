Thembisa Mdoda reveals that she is in hospital fighting for her life

Lerato Maimela

Actress and television personality Thembisa Mdoda has announced on her social media accounts that she is ill in hospital, and is fighting for her life.

The 38-year-old mother of twins took to social media to post a tribute for the late Shona Ferguson, who passed away last Friday.

“It’s a picture wrap for you, Uncle Sho, but you created a loving, creative army within us and that’s what we need to be,” she wrote in a tweet.

Nine hours later, she announced on her Twitter account that she was in hospital and also fighting for her life. She did not mention the reason as to why she was in hospital.

My kid feeling my grief and comforting me, on the phone today, knowing very well that I’m also fighting for dear life on this hospital bed❤️????????????????. What a heavy day.— Thembisa Liyema Nxumalo (@tembisa) August 4, 2021

"My kid feeling my grief and comforting me on the phone today, knowing very well that I'm also fighting for dear life on this hospital bed. What a heavy day," she wrote in a tweet.

Mdoda also said she did not have the strength for anything else and that she was taking a break from social media, urging everyone to stay safe and love their loved ones.

At my most vulnerable. I actually don’t have the strength for anything else. Time to breakaway❤️. Stay safe everyone. Love your loved ones. Love them hard.— Thembisa Liyema Nxumalo (@tembisa) August 4, 2021

"At my most vulnerable. I actually don't have the strength for anything else. Time to break away. Stay safe everyone. Love your loved ones. Love them hard," she said on her Instagram story.

Mdoda has been presenting the Old Mutual Amazing Voices reality competition show, which came to and end in July. She also took on the role of Amanda Molefenyane on Mzansi Magic’s Isibaya some time in 2019, and took her final bow off the show earlier this year.

She recently replaced Zandile Msutwana on The Queen as the role of Vuyiswa Maake after Msutwana sustained some injuries in March, but in June Msutwana said she was healing well and had been back on set to take back her role as Vuyiswa.