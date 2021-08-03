Kaunda Selisho

South African television presenter Katlego Maboe has returned to social media after an almost year-long hiatus, which began after he was exposed in a cheating scandal late last year.



Maboe seems to have turned his life over to God, whom he says he has found solace in, in a lengthy caption under a picture of the ocean in Cape Town.



He also reflected on what a difficult time the past year has been for us all.



“It’s difficult at such a time to be thinking of a word such as ‘gratitude’. The past year has taken so much away from all of us and for some of us, it has taken everything,” wrote Maboe.

“I still firmly believe that there is so much to be grateful for, especially while facing daunting prospects,” he added.

Maboe concluded by sharing that he had “found solace” in Romans‬ ‭8:38-39 which reads as follows:

“For I am convinced that neither death nor life, neither angels nor demons, neither the present nor the future, nor any powers, neither height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God that is in Christ Jesus our Lord.” ‬

Read Katlego Maboe’s full post below:

Maboe had to go into hiding late last year after he was exposed for cheating on his former partner and the mother of his child, Monique Muller.



Muller also alleged that Maboe had gotten physical with her and she took the matter to court. The pair have since been involved in a bitter battle at family court.

Prior to his most recent post, Maboe last posted on Instagram and Twitter in October 2020, when he admitted to cheating on Muller.

“I was unfaithful to my partner during a very important time of our lives – an act I regret to this day. We are currently undergoing an unfortunate and painful separation which is being resolved through legal proceedings. As you can imagine, separations are quite a difficult thing to deal with, especially with a child involved,” wrote Maboe.

He also denied abusing Muller, before stating that he would be handling his separation privately from that moment onwards.

He was also recently nominated at the South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas) in the best presenter category.

His nomination was later rescinded by the awards organisers, after backlash from activists and ordinary South Africans who were concerned that he was being celebrated amid abuse allegations.