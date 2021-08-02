Royal round up: Princess Charlene is STILL in SA

Lerato Maimela

In this week’s royal update, royal biographers seem to be out to expose Meghan Markle for who she really is, Prince Phillip’s grandson pays tribute to him, Princess Charlene is healing from a nose an ear and throat infection, Princess Beatrice shows off her baby bump and the Duchess of Sussex is planning a low-key 40th birthday party.

Princess Charlene is still in South Africa

Princess Charlene recently made an appearance on Radio 702 where she told Mandy Wiener that she hoped to return home to Prince Albert and their twins soon.

The princess contracted an ear and throat infection in May during her visit to South Africa, and told Wiener that she did not intend to be here for this long, but the infection left her with no choice but to extend her stay.

“Initially I was supposed to be here for 10 to 12 days. Unfortunately, I had a problem equalising my ears, and I found out through the doctors that I had a sinus infection and quite a serious one. So it’s taking time to address this problem that I’m having,” said the princess.

Meghan warned as most feared biographer vows to tell truth on Duchess

Investigative journalist Tom Bower has reportedly signed a six-figure advance deal to write a book on the Duchess of Sussex. Bower has said that he has been doing his research on Meghan for a year now, speaking to friends, foes and associates of both Meghan and Harry.

Bower is Britain’s most feared biographer, and he has vowed to tell the truth about Meghan and her life.

“I am writing it now. It will tell the truth when it comes out next year,” he said.

Prince Philip’s grandson hopes he can live a life half as good as his grandfather’s

Peter Philip’s grandson have recently paid tribute to his grandfather, who passed away earlier this year at the age of 88.

“He was such a fixture of all of our lives. He is sorely missed. He lived a remarkable life and if any of us can even live half the life that he lived, we would be extraordinarily happy,” said Peter in his tribute.

He went on to talk about his grandfather’s funeral, and how his grandmother had to sit alone because of Covid-19 restrictions, but they did everything they could to ensure that she was supported through the tough time.

“Our thoughts immediately went through to my grandmother. We’ve been trying to support her as much as we can. Everybody saw the image of Her Majesty sitting alone.

“It would have been the same for every other family, the hardest part is not being able to hug those closest to the person who’s been lost. It’s the same for a lot of families,” said the grandson.

Princess Beatrice shows off her blossoming baby bump

The expectant mom recently made an appearance at a women’s empowerment event which was hosted by LaPorsche Thomas. She attended the event as part of her role as the the vice-president of partnership and strategy at Afiniti.

The mom-to-be wore a dotted black dress that perfectly highlighted her baby bump. Royal fans have since been commenting on how amazing the princess looked in the dress, and how much pregnancy suits her.

Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are their first baby sometime in autumn (South Africa’s spring).

Meghan hires Oprah’s party planner for her 40th birthday party

The Duchess of Sussex has reportedly hired celebrity wedding and event party planner, Colin Cowie, to plan her low-key 40th birthday party, which will be held at her and Harry’s shared mansion in Santa Barbara, California.

The party planner was recommended to Meghan by television host Oprah Winfrey, who has a good relationship with the couple since their exclusive bombshell interview which took place earlier this year.

“Meghan wants a small gathering. About 65 people are invited, her closest friends and family. Colin was recommended to her by Oprah who always puts on fabulous parties,” said a source, speaking to The Mirror.