‘Jerusalema’ crowned most played song of the past year

The past year has seen Jerusalema hit-maker Master KG scoop up award after award and last night’s South African Music Awards (SAMAs) were no different.
Master KG (real name Kgaugelo Moagi) scored the SAMRO Composer Highest Airplay award for the song which features singer Nomcebo Zikode as well as the International Achievement Award.
Jerusalema wasn’t the night’s only big winner. Artists such as Sho Madjozi, Kabza De Small and Blaq Diamond also won SAMA awards.
Complete list of #SAMA27 winners
Artist of the Year
Blaq Diamond
Record of the Year
Keep it Together – Matthew Mole
Music Video of the Year
Price to Pay – Miss Pru featuring Blaq Diamond and Malome Vector
Album of the Year
Once Upon A Time In Lockdown – Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa (Scorpion Kings)
Duo or Group of the Year
Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa (Scorpion Kings) – Once Upon A Time In Lockdown
Sofnfree Female Artist of the Year
Sho Madjozi – What A Life
Male Artist of the Year
Kabza De Small – I Am The King of Amapiano: Sweet & Dust
White Star Newcomer of the Year
Bucy Radebe – Spiritual Encounter
Best Rock Album
Orange Sunshine – Yum Yuck
Best Pop Album
Tribes & Angels – Locnville
Beste Pop Album
Twintig20 – Brendan Peyper
Best Adult Contemporary Album
Rise – Ndlovu Youth Choir
Beste Kontemporêre Musiek Album
Herverbeel – Die Heuwels Fantasties
Best African Adult Contemporary Album
Amakhaya – Max Hoba
Best Alternative Album
iimini – Bongeziwe Mabandla
Best R&B/Soul Album
Uhambo – Soul Kulture
Best Hip-Hop Album
Zulu Man With Some Power – Nasty C
Best Kwaito Album
Ama Roto EP – Reece Madlisa and Zuma
Best Dance Album
The Healers: The Last Chapter – Black Motion
Best Traditional Faith Album
Spiritual Encounter – Bucy Radebe
Best Contemporary Faith Album
Your Kingdom on Earth – Hle
Best African Indigenous Faith Album
Izwi Lakho – Mandlethu Gospel Singers
Rest of Africa
Songs in the Key of Love – Berita
Best Traditional Album
What a Life – Sho Madjozi
Best Maskandi Album
Imfene kaMakhelwane – Abafana Baka Mgqumeni
Best Jazz Album
Modes of Communication: Letters from the Underworld – Nduduzo Makhathini
Best Classical/Instrumental Album
We’ve Known All Times – Wouter Kellerman
Best Afropop Album
Ngumama – Vusi Nova
Best Live Audio Visual Recording
Journey to the World and Beyond – Sun-El Musician
Best Collaboration
Mali Eningi – Big Zulu feat Riky Rick and Intaba yase Dubai
Best Produced Music Video
Hosh by Prince Kaybee feat Sir Trill – Ofentse
Best Produced Album of the Year
Umsebenzi by Sjava – Delaydem, Ruff, Webmoms, Zadok and Vuyo Manyike
Best Engineered Album of the Year
Inganekwane by Zoe Modiga – Papi Diretsi and Songo Oyama
Remix of the Year
Yehla Moya – Da Capo
Best Reggae Album
Persistence – Bongo Riot
Best Amapiano Album
Once Upon A Time in Lockdown – Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa (Scorpion Kings)
Best Gqom Album
Inzalo Yekwaito – Zinaro
Lifetime Achievement Award
Lebo M
Dr Lindelani Mkhize
PJ Powers
International Achievement Award
Master KG
Best Selling Artist
Mlindo the Vocalist – Emakhaya
Most Streamed Song
You’re the One – Elaine
SAMRO Composer Highest Airplay
Kgaugelo Moagi (Master KG) and Nomcebo Zikode – Jerusalema