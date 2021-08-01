Connie Ferguson just revealed the sweetest thing about Shona

Kaunda Selisho

Connie Ferguson, wife of the late Shona Ferguson, penned a final farewell to her husband and shared it with her over 3 million Instagram followers and almost 2 million Facebook followers on Saturday evening.



“This day, 20 years ago (31 July 2001), was the day God brought you into my life, and we haven’t looked back since! Ours is a once in a lifetime kind of love,” wrote Connie.

She then reminisced over the 20 years they enjoyed together before revealing that her husband died while in the process of doing something so romantic; planning celebrations for their 20th wedding anniversary.

“I’m struggling to process everything that’s going on! It all just feels like a horrible nightmare that I can’t wake up from,” added Connie.

“I miss you, I love you, and I will never forget you,” she concluded before promising that they would meet again one day.



At the time of writing, Connie Ferguson’s post addressed to Shona had received over 90,000 likes and over 13,000 comments on Instagram, over 13,000 comments and more than 18,000 shares on Facebook and over 3,000 likes on Twitter.

Read Connie Ferguson’s final farewell to Shona below:

Shona died on Friday afternoon at age 47 after what was initially assumed to be symptoms of a Covid-19 infection and later reported to be a heart condition.

“Mr Ferguson’s untimely passing was due to Covid-19 related complications, and not a heart operation as reported in the media. We ask that you give the family time to process this painful loss, and respect their space during this time,” said The Ferguson Foundation in a statement.

Earlier in the week that Ferguson was in ICU “fighting for his life”.

He leaves behind a business partner and wife in the form of actress Connie Ferguson as well as two daughters and a beloved grandchild.