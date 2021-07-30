Celebs & viral
Lerato Maimela
2 minute read
30 Jul 2021
5:08 pm

IN PICS: Shona Ferguson remembered

Connie and Shona Ferguson were couple goals. His passing is a great loss to the Fergusons, as well as everyone who followed his acting career

The late Shona Ferguson and his wife Connie Ferguson. Picture; Instagram

South African actor and media mogul Shona Ferguson has died.

According to a statement from the family, Ferguson died at the Millpark private hospital on Friday afternoon from Covid-19 complications, and not a heart operation as reported.

Ferguson was known for his role in the original Generations series, where he played Ace. He later went on to join the cast of the Tshivenda soapie Muvhango, where he played the role of Dr Lebua.

ALSO READ: The Queen’s Connie Ferguson shows hubby Shona some love

Later on, the actor was cast as Itumeleng Tladi in M-Net’s series, The Wild, where he was depicted as a powerful and charming leader who protected his community from all ills.

Shona and Connie got married in 2001, two months after meeting at Connie’s home, and they brought their beautiful daughter Alicia Ferguson into the world in 2002.

The happy couple launched their production company Ferguson Films in 2010, soon after producing South African favourite’s such as RockvilleiGaziThe GiftThe ThroneThe HerdThe QueenThe River and The Imposter.

Many South Africans looked up to the Fergusons as they displayed the couple dynamic that everyone would want to experience once in their lives. Connie and Shona worked side-by-side to produce the best series that soon became Mzansi’s favourite television shows.

The couple was very present on social media, always inspiring their fans with their past struggles which shaped them into the successful actors and business people that they became.

Take a stroll down memory lane with these pictures of Shona and Connie from the different stages of their marriage and acting career:

The Ferguson's
The Fergusons. Picture: Instagram
Shona Ferguson and Connie Ferguson
Shona Ferguson and Connie Ferguson. Picture: Instagram
Shona Ferguson and Connie Ferguson
Shona Ferguson and Connie Ferguson. Picture: Instagram
The Ferguson's
Connie Ferguson. Picture: Instagram
The Ferguson's
The Ferguson’s with friends. Picture: Instagram
The Fergusons
the Ferguson’s with friends. Picture: Instagram

