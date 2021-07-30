PICS: ‘Sex and the City’ is back!

Lerato Maimela

Although a release date has not yet been set, Sex and the City is officially returning to our television screens, reuniting Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis and their characters Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes and Charlotte York-Goldenblatt.

The popular television series has been given a new name, And Just Like That…, and Kim Cattrall will not be making a comeback on the reboot of the show as the dominant man-eater and fourth member of the friend group, Samantha Jones. However, the show will feature Sara Ramirez, Nicole Ari Parker, Sarita Choudhury and Karen Pittman as new cast members.

According to Page Six, a leaked script of the reboot of the series revealed that Carrie and her husband Mr Big, played by Chris Noth, are in the midst of a bitter divorce.

In the first Sex and the City movie, viewers witnessed Carrie and Mr Big finally tie the knot after he initially had cold feet and left her at the altar at the New York Public Library. Viewers last saw the couple struggle in the first few years of their marriage after Carrie had a moment of “weakness” with her ex-fiancé.

When she came clean to her husband about it, he gave her a huge black diamond ring to reconfirm their commitment to their marriage and to each other as a couple.

The first episode of the series aired 6 June 1998, and the four dynamic and smart women of New York City stuck together through their ups and downs, despite their differences and ever-changing sex lives for six seasons, taking their somewhat final bow on the last episode of the series, which aired on 22 February 2004.

On 11 June 2021, Sarah Jessica Parker took to social media to share a picture from the reboot’s first table read. Although she did not reveal much about the table read and what it was for, fans saw a face mask on the table, which indicated that the table read took place during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Got here way too early. Nerves all a wonderful jumble,” she wrote on the post’s caption.

Take a look at the first pictures from the set of ‘And Just Like That…’

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis. Picture: Instagram

‘And Just Like That…’ table read. Picture: Instagram