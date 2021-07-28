Twitter sceptics accuse DJ Tira of Covid-19 vaccine promo

Kaunda Selisho

What felt like a bright idea to Afrotainment founder DJ Tira has since been labelled “Covid-19 vaccine promo” by anti-vaxx Twitter users.



Following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement regarding the easing of certain restrictions and the inclusion of the 18-34 age group in the country’s ongoing Covid-19 vaccine programme, the entertainer shared his idea of a concert that only allowed vaccinated people to attend.

In a since-deleted tweet, DJ Tira said: “Fact Durban Rocks December 2021. No vaccine card. No entry.”

DJ Tira ‘Fact Durban Rocks 2021’ tweet. Picture: Screenshot (Twitter)

Twitter users quickly piled onto DJ Tira and accused him of using his infamous Fact Durban Rocks concert for “vaccine promo”.

This comes in the wake of misinformation and anecdotal evidence disseminated via social media on the side effects experienced by some.

Others have even gone as far as to allege that the vaccine had resulted in some deaths.

Numerous medical professionals from around the globe have discounted these claims pending evidence, following years of study of the data currently being collected.

Anti-vaxx conspiracy theorists have alleged via social media that the government has approached a few people, including celebrities, to do vaccine promo in an effort to encourage more people to register on the electronic portal.

Not DJ Tira endorsing the new world order ????????‍♂️????????‍♂️allegedly— typicalZuluMan (@Im_Pacho) July 27, 2021

Tira is also a sellout kante pic.twitter.com/i5ZBvVJvBv— Junior_ZA (@JuniorZ15553877) July 27, 2021

Our Celebrities r sellout, bonang fela his pushing Vaccine Promo indirectly



Tira || Zungu || Mandisa pic.twitter.com/apFcmIByXs— L E P A R A〽️ (@Mfana_Kajeno) July 27, 2021



The pressure seems to have gotten to Tira, who has since deleted the tweet but he later shared a video of himself getting the vaccine.

One of his followers goaded him for deleting the tweet and he responded “Okusalayo nisaba umjovo [above all else, you all fear the vaccine]”.



Why you so scared of umjovo ????????‍♂️— 21 Years of Dj Tira (@DJTira) July 27, 2021

