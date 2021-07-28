WATCH: RHOJ’s Christall Kay grooves to ‘Vula Mlomo’

Lerato Maimela

Reality TV star Christall Kay has proven to be the gift that keeps on giving after posting super-energetic videos of herself dancing on her Instagram page, less than a week after she was seen jamming to a singalong with singer-songwriter Zahara.

The Real Housewives of Johannesburg star took to social media to brighten the moods of her followers with a little dance party in her home, where she was grooving to Musa Keys’ popular hit single Vula Mlomo.

“Christall the dancing queen. Christall shows you how to get your moves on,” she wrote in her post’s caption.

Many of the star’s followers commented on the video, saying how much they loved Christall’s spirit and vibe, and how they loved her confidence. Others called Christall their “favourite”, and said they missed watching her on The Real Housewives of Johannesburg.

A Twitter user shared the star’s dance video on Twitter, where over 145,000 viewers got to witness Christall’s hyper-energetic moves.

Here is what some people on Twitter had to say:

This lady has too much money to be not affording dancing classes— Bongani (@Mlandeli_N) July 27, 2021

Please someone release my fellow blonde caucasian sister of that stepford wife smile ????



But she still got better moves than me so pic.twitter.com/CjEgFYzztq— Zulian (@ZulianJoubert) July 27, 2021

It’s a whole movie. The dancing. The barren opulent home/stairwell. Her outfit, cause animal print to show ‘I’m “African”’. The disrespect of rhythm as a concept. The final kiss and wink. All of it is just a mess— Jean-Michel Wickli (@halfnhalfmusic) July 27, 2021

As South Africa, we can fix this.

If you technologically gifted people could change the song in the background and use "ayashisa amateki", you'll see that this was not entirely an epic fail.— IssA sanda (@asanda_01) July 27, 2021

What song she dancing too? Because i know for damn sure it ain't the one playing in the background. Why?? Coz that's not the face you make when dancing to it…— Ntwanano (@ntwanano) July 27, 2021

Last Thursday, a Twitter user posted a video of the star singing a rendition of Guns N’ Roses Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door alongside Zahara. The video shows the songwriter playing the guitar in a tune that is highly unrecognisable, while Christall tries her best to find the right notes.

Despite the fact that the song sounded nothing like the original version, Kay and Zahara were seen having the time of their lives in the video. As the video progressed, they started shouting the lyrics and tapping their feet to the unique tune they had created, leaving their fans and followers on social media in stitches.