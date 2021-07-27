Celebs & viral
27 Jul 2021
PICS: Is Lady Gaga at the Tokyo Olympics?

It is said that we all have a doppelgänger out there, but it's a little weird that Lady Gaga has over five doppelgängers across the world.

Julyana Al-Sadeq and Lady Gaga. Picture: Instagram

The idea that every single person across the globe may have a doppelgänger is a little unsettling, and although it is common for people to have some similar facial features, this Olympic athlete looks exactly like pop star Lady Gaga, and social media is creeped out by their striking resemblance.

Julyana Al-Sadeq of Jordan competed in the taekwondo women’s welterweight 57-67kg event against Milena Titoneli Guimaraes of Brazil on Monday.

Gaga fans who were watching the event couldn’t help but notice that the athlete looks a lot like the Bad Romance star, and they took to social media to make jokes about the the star being in the Olympics, as well as to share pictures of the athlete alongside pictures of the American singer-songwriter.

Here is what Twitter users had to say:

Al-Sadeq’s uncanny resemblance to Gaga led to a flurry of pictures of other people who also look a lot like the 35-year-old star. In the past, there were many conspiracy theories surrounding Gaga and Amy Winehouse, as people said Lady Gaga was the late singer because of how much she looked like the Rehab star.

A Twitter user shared a couple of edited pictures that have been created by mashing up one half of Gaga’s face next to the opposite half of Winehouse’s face.

Here are some more pictures of other people that look a lot like the Gaga:

The superstar as a medical professional

Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga’s doppelgänger. Picture: Twitter

The superstar as as a judge

the stars doppelganger
Lady Gaga’s doppelgänger. Picture: twitter

The superstar as a news anchor

Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga’s doppelgänger. Picture: Twitter

The superstar as a nurse at a vaccination station

the star's doppelganger
Lady Gaga’s doppelgänger. Picture: Twitter

The superstar as a firewoman

Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga’s doppelganger. Picture: Twitter

