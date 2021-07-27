Dr Musa Mthombeni tests positive for Covid-19

Lerato Maimela

Television personality and medical doctor, Musa Mthombeni has taken social media by storm in the past two months with his grand engagement and lobola announcements to former Miss SA Liesl Laurie.

His recent announcement, however was not so joyous after he revealed on social media that he had contracted Covid-19.

Mthombeni took to Twitter to announce that he has tested positive for Covid-19 after experiencing backaches and having a general feeling of being ill. “Your boy isn’t feeling great, Backache,” he tweeted 25 July.

“Aaaah. It’s COVID. I knew something wasn’t right. My symptoms were a headache and back pain. Tingle in my throat was non specific because of the change in weather,” he wrote.

The medical doctor also continued to tell his followers how he received his Covid-19 vaccination months ago, and that the symptoms he is experiencing currently are very mild.

“I got my vaccine months back and so far all my symptoms very mild. A little headache here and there. Sore throat and that’s it really,” he said in a separate tweet.

The television personality recently completed the lobola negotiations for his new bride, former Miss South Africa Liesl Laurie on 18 July, less than a month after the two had gotten engaged.

Musa and Liesl were matching on their big day, as Liesl wore a red one shoulder dress that was made from a tradition cloth with traditional patterns, accompanied by a matching headwrap, while Musa wore a black traditional outfit which was detailed with the cloth that was used to make Liesl’s dress.

The couple took their newly wed lobola pictures in front of a breathtaking waterfall view, and took to social media to post the pictures on their separate social media accounts, with Musa stating in his caption that her lobola cows were well fed.