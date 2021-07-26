Kaunda Selisho

New reports have emerged that suggest a bit of cleaning up was done in the wake of Nellie Tembe’s death. According to Sunday World, Tembe’s phone was “wiped clean” by an unknown party.



This was discovered by a family member who claims to have received Nellie Tembe’s phone from AKA’s business partner and friend Jabu Nkabinde shortly after Nellie’s funeral.

According to the publication, investigating officers assigned to the inquest into her death are set to apply for Section 205 of the Criminal Procedure Act.

This will allow them to obtain Tembe’s records from her phone and grant them access to things such as text messages and e-mails.



It is said that her family would even like to get the phone’s manufacturers involved in accessing any backups of Nellie Tembe’s phone that may exist.

Her fiance, Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes, was allegedly asked for her password by her family but he claimed not to have known it.

“The investigating officer only asked his lawyer verbally to ask Kiernan if he knew her phone password as the father claims not to have it, yet they are missing bitchy comments in reference to DJ Zinhle from her social media that she made the day before her suicide. That’s a confirmation that whoever was in possession of her phone deleted those comments a week after her funeral,” an anonymous source told the paper.

It is believed that the unknown person who wiped Nellie Tembe’s phone also deleted nasty comments that Nellie had allegedly made about DJ Zinhle (the mother of AKA’s child) on social media prior to her death.



This comes weeks after reports that Nellie had done something similar to musician Sho Madjozi and media personality Bonang Matheba.

Anele Tembe's friends are saying Anele had called Sho Madjozi and warned to stay off her man AKA following Sho Madjozi having called AKA to discuss a music video shoot.



It is also said Anele Tembe sent her nudes to Bonang Matheba after speculating that Bonang still wanted AKA. pic.twitter.com/1iT3Tf42HH— Musa Khawula (@khawula_musa) May 16, 2021

Nellie died in April at the age of 22 after allegedly jumping off a balcony at the Pepperclub Hotel in Cape Town.



One of DJ Zinhle’s photos was also inexplicably shown during the slideshow of Nellie’s photos that were displayed during her funeral.