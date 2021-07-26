Ex-Miss SA Claudia Henkel opens up about post-Covid complications

Lerato Maimela

Former Miss South Africa Claudia Henkel recently took to social media after a month of being off the grid to reveal that she had experienced some post-Covid complications, which she is slowly overcoming.

She posted a picture on her Instagram page for the first time in a month, and the picture of herself is accompanied by a caption that explains why she hasn’t been posting for some time.

Henkel revealed in her post that she has been struggling with post-Covid complications after contracting the virus at the beginning of the year. She also revealed that due to the complications, she had lost some weight.

“Well hello IG family…so I’ve been MIA [missing in action], and won’t bore you with the details. In a nutshell…I had some post-covid complications, so I’m now a little thinner, mostly wiser and more importantly completely and irrevocably, grateful,” she wrote.

The beauty queen continued her caption on a more positive note, sharing that her hair had grown a significant amount, and thanked her followers for sticking around, in hopes that she will soon be able to post more about the great aspects of her life, her twins, as well as her work.

“And my hair grew at a super speed. Thanks for sticking around and hope to share some great times, twin times , work times and everything in between. Lots of love Clauds,” wrote Henkel.

Claudia was crowned Miss South Africa in 2004. She then went on to compete in the Miss Universe beauty pageant in 2005, where she placed in the top 15.

After four years of marriage to businessman Orin Roesstorff, the beauty queen revealed on her Facebook page that they had split, not giving away too much on the reasons for their divorce, but saying that she suspects a miscarriage she experienced shortly after their wedding could have played a role in their separation.