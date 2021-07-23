WATCH: RHOJ’s Christall and Zahara sing up a storm

Lerato Maimela

Real Housewives of Johannesburg (RHOJ) star Christall Kay and South African songwriter and singer Zahara recently had an informal jam session and their duet has gone viral.



The video is far from what you would expect, and could possibly be the duet you never knew you needed.

The two are seen in a video, shared on social media, singing their own rendition of Guns N’ Roses’ Knockin’ On Heavens Door. While Christall tries to find the right notes, the songwriter plays her guitar to a tune which Christall tries her absolute best to match.

Despite the fact that the song sounds nothing like the original version, Christall and Zahara are seen having the time of their lives on the video, shouting the lyrics, and tapping their feet to the rhythm of their version of the song.

The light-hearted video left social media users in stitches, with most of them saying that they love how fun and and free-spirited Christall is.

Here are a few comments from tweeps about the viral video:

Crystall gets so excited lol she’s cute ????— her (@prettygirlmp04) July 22, 2021

I hate that I laughed till I cried! ????????— Musa Vivian (@musavivian) July 22, 2021

I’m convinced Zodwa hired you wena????????????????????????????, yoh sakthandi— Cup.of.Tia (@Tia_Mokoka) July 22, 2021

Ya neh, Zodwa saw this side to Zahara ????— bafana (@shanghai805) July 22, 2021

this is one of the reasons why zodwa hates her ????— ba-reum’s wife (@dontcallmeseth) July 22, 2021

I’ve never laughed so hard wtf????????????— Thobile ???? (@thobile_matte) July 22, 2021

I shouldn’t have laughed as loud as I did????????????????????????????????— Zama Msomi???? (@itsonlyzama) July 22, 2021

Zahara recently found herself on the wrong side of law after failing to appear in court over tax-related charges. The court found her guilty of contempt after she failed to honour her court appearances, and issued a warrant of arrest for her on the same day.

ALSO READ: Zahara’s tax charges: pay up or go to jail

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Zahara’s reason as to why she had failed to appear in court in April was heard by the court, and she was then given the bail on condition that she hand over her passport to police, and to report to the Roodepoort police station every Tuesday and Thursday between 8am to 6pm.

On the other hand, Christall was in pursuit of justice in April, seeking legal advice after she was allegedly attacked and beaten by co-stars Brinnette Seopela and Gugu Khati.

According to Sunday World, the RHOJ star was beaten up by the two during an argument which broke out at a club in Pretoria. The fight apparently had to be broken up by the production team of the reality TV show and the club’s security guards, who threatened to call the cops.