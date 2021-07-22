Sandisiwe Mbhele

Businesswoman and media personality Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize has distanced herself from any reports that she had a meeting with Duduzane Zuma and Ngizwe Mchunu last week during the riots.

Zuma was the centre of attention after telling looters to “loot responsibly” in the wake of the violence and chaos that gripped parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. Zuma also said the protests and destruction were not just in response to his father’s (former president Jacob Zuma) arrest but were the consequence of socio-economic factors.

Mchunu was arrested on Monday and denied bail on Wednesday. He is accused of being one of the instigators of the deadly unrest.

There was an allegation made that Mkhize met with Zuma and former Ukhozi FM DJ, Mchunu, at Umhlanga Oyster Box Hotel around the time of the unrest. This claim that has troubled the Royal AM owner.

MaMkhize quickly denied the allegations of any meeting.

“I choose to be a businesswoman for a reason. I don’t want to be a politician and I refuse to be mentioned in such things that are untrue, cause perception becomes a reality if not disputed.”

She then asked her followers if the person behind the account that made the claim could be found, hoping he or she could remove their tweet.

“People who have nothing to do sometimes are problematic.”

Mchunu appeared briefly in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday after he handed himself over to the KwaZulu-Natal police on Monday. He will now remain behind bars, after his case was postponed to 28 July.

Former president Zuma is currently serving 15 months in jail after he was found guilty of contempt in June, for refusing to adhere to a Constitutional Court (ConCourt) order that he testify before the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture.