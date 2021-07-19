Aisha Baker and Wayne Parnell welcome their daughter

Lerato Maimela

South African professional cricketer Wayne Parnell and his wife and Baked Collection founder Aisha Baker recently took to social media to announce that they have welcomed their second child, and first daughter.

Aisha posted a picture of herself giving a soft smile into the camera at the hospital with her new born daughter in her arms. The caption of her post reads: “All praises to the most high, I’ve given birth to our little baby girl. My family and I are overwhelmed with gratitude and feeling unbelievably blessed #alhamdulillah. So much gratitude and love for my doula blossandbloom and my sister missbilqeesb for holding space for me in this moment. I’m officially out of office for a while adjusting to my new life with my babies. Thank you to my followers, clients and collaborators for understanding, I will be back!”

Wayne posted a picture of what seems to be Aisha’s hand holding their new born baby’s hand, with the caption: “Allah Humma Barik Laha. 1 became 2 and 3 became 4. Little princess Parnell is born. To the surrogate Aisha (inside joke) once again you’ve grown, carried and birthed the most perfect little human, may she be protected by Allah always and be blessed with good health, show respect and compassion and have a strong Imaan. Ameen.”

The couple tied the knot at the Zeenatul Mosque in Cape Town sometime in 2016 in a wedding ceremony which was attended by 400 guests.

They welcomed their first child, Khalid, in 2018, and it is only recently that he made appearances on their social media pages, as the couple may be influential in their professional lives, but prefer to keep their personal lives private.

The fashion blogger made it onto the 2020 Forbes Africa 30 under 30 list, and was nominated for a 2019 Global Social award in the Inspiration and Influence category. She won the E! Entertainment Africa’s Pop culture Social Media Award, and graced the cover of Cosmopolitan for their influencer issue in 2018.

Parnell recently played for Worcestershire in English county cricket, and previously played test cricket, One Day International cricket and Twent20 matches for South Africa.