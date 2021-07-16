Celebs & viral
Celebs & viral
Kaunda Selisho
Lifestyle Journalist
2 minute read
16 Jul 2021
4:18 pm

WATCH: Could your favourite SA celebs be on the hook for incitement?

Kaunda Selisho

During the week, Jub Jub and Duduzane Zuma made comments that have led to questions about whether their utterances count as incitement.

During the week, Jub Jub said South Africans needed to let the looters 'do whatever they want' while Duduzane Zuma advised people to 'loot carefully' and people have asked if this counts as incitement. Picture: Instagram

South African personalities such as Jub Jub and Duduzane Zuma have had a lot to say in the wake of the wave of violent protests, looting and unrest in parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu Natal.

With statements such as “let them steal” and “loot carefully,” many have been left wondering if Jub Jub, Zuma and others who had something similar to say would be on the hook for incitement.

During the week, Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye said South Africans needed to let the looters “do whatever they want”.

“Let them steal if they have to steal, let them do whatever because the government has not provided that,” Jub Jub said in a recent video shared on his Instagram account.

The clip was also shared by former president Jacob Zuma’s daughter Dudu Zuma-Sambudla

“It’s been simmering for a very long time… It was bound to happen ukuthi this thing iyenzekale the way iyenzekala ka khona, [went down the way it did].”

The TV presenter also let it be known he was “really disturbed about all of this” before calling out his “fellow celebrities” for being quiet about what was happening.

Similarly, Zuma Jr was questioned by puppet, Chester Missing, after a clip showing Duduzane’s “loot carefully” advice went viral.

In the 11-minute video, posted on the Instagram page of his friend and de facto campaign manager Winston Innes, Zuma Jr was commenting on the current volatility of the situation in South Africa and offered a lengthy comment on the matter and touched on issues such as racism, tribalism, poverty and xenophobia.

Chester Missing questions Duduzane’s ‘loot carefully’ advice

And now people have called for his comments to be investigated. 

In criminal law, incitement is defined as the encouragement of another person to commit a crime.

Depending on the jurisdiction, some or all types of incitement may be illegal. Where illegal, it is known as an inchoate offence, where harm is intended but may or may not have actually occurred.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Chester Missing questions Duduzane’s ‘loot carefully’ advice

‘Let them steal’: Jub Jub is on the looters’ side

All eyes on Trevor Noah as South Africa burns

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

GOVERNMENT

Makhura reveals R3.5 billion riots bill, says Gauteng damages not as bad as KZN's
13 hours ago
13 hours ago

GOVERNMENT

UIF Ters payouts in Gauteng and KZN: Here's how to apply
1 day ago
1 day ago

GOVERNMENT

Will he or won't he? Coy Ramaphosa hints at Cabinet reshuffle
2 days ago
2 days ago

BUSINESS NEWS

Fuel price: Sharp increase in petrol and diesel on the cards for August
2 days ago
2 days ago


RELATED ARTICLES

GOVERNMENT

Makhura reveals R3.5 billion riots bill, says Gauteng damages not as bad as KZN's
13 hours ago
13 hours ago

GOVERNMENT

UIF Ters payouts in Gauteng and KZN: Here's how to apply
1 day ago
1 day ago

GOVERNMENT

Will he or won't he? Coy Ramaphosa hints at Cabinet reshuffle
2 days ago
2 days ago

BUSINESS NEWS

Fuel price: Sharp increase in petrol and diesel on the cards for August
2 days ago
2 days ago