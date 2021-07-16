How old were you when this Bassie Kumalo Revlon ad aired?

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Former pageant queen and businesswoman Basetsana Kumalo is providing us with epic throwbacks that are revealing some people’s ages, but done for the greater food.

As registrations opened for 35-49 year olds, Kumalo marked the occasion by sharing a Revlon ‘Realistic’ advertisement, singing “sometimes I am naughty and sometimes I am nice…sometimes I am lazy, sometimes I am crazy but I will always be a realistic girl”.

“Mara yaz’ South Africans, we don’t deserve data! My friends have been sending me this video of me from way back when I did this Revlon ad,” read the caption on Instagram.

She added: “If you remember this advert, you should be registering to vaccinate. I need new friends!”, she wrote on Instagram.

The 1994 Miss SA also shared pictures of her successful registration.

Radio personality Zizo Tshwete said ads like these were important back in the day for young black females.

“Nazo! it’s been important for us to see black females as leads as we were all building our individual careers @basetsanakumalo! Thank you for the examples we reference in your journey. Also, totally sang every word.”

Actress Sophia Lichaba joked: “I too have registered for the jab. Because ‘I’m a realistic girl’.”

Earlier on Friday, acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane confirmed the age group had set a vaccination record, with 1 million of them registering.

The National Group(35+Cohort), You breaking Record. We have 1 million registration in less than 24hrs ????????????????????????????????????????????????#VaccinateToSaveSouthAfrica— Mmamoloko Nkhensani Kubayi (@mmkubayi) July 15, 2021

Other media personalities such as Eusebius McKaiser shared their registration process.

“I registered last night. I walked into a vaccination site this morning. I got vaccinated. Quick. Painless. Efficient. If registered, please get vaccinated. It’s good for you, good for those you love and who love you and it’s good for the population. Trust science. Just do it,” he tweeted.