Cassper’s call for ‘leadership’ met with receipts from Zuma ‘tea meeting’

Sandisiwe Mbhele

There is a saying that the devil works hard but not as hard as Twitter “investigators”, and Cassper Nyovest is getting familiar with lesson.

He already foresaw that his comments against the looting would be criticised and he was right, just a day after releasing a statement pleading for President Cyril Ramaphosa to show “real leadership” and stop leading the country through the “TV”.

He further stated: ” I need to pick my words carefully because this situation is so sensitive. South Africa has been a ticking time bomb…Too many lives have already been lost, we plead for our president to show real leadership! Stand firm and show care for his nation.. not just iPad speeches on TV. I don’t have any great solutions but I do believe that you can’t run the country from the TV. Our community leaders and executive please connect with people same way you do during elections.”

One Twitter user pulled out an old picture of the rapper meeting former president Jacob Zuma, insinuating that Cassper’s criticism of Ramaphosa had an ulterior motive.

That tea had something in it. pic.twitter.com/2uHKV16mqZ— #QueSeraSera (@ranaperefilwe1) July 14, 2021

The picture was taken earlier this year when Zuma was having his “tea meetings”. It is unclear what the visit was for but it seems to have taken place in February, when the picture originally surfaced.

Cassper’s fans were divided on what he said, with some insisting that he should rather offer solutions than criticise the government.

Tebby Mosawawa tweeted: “I’m rather disappointed Cassper. Why wait now to use your ‘powerful voice’ to call government out. What you are doing is to justify what is happening, intended or not. The timing of you ‘powerful voice’ is really bad. And to compare looting to elections … wow.”

Zuma might have had some downs as a human being but this is one thing he was good at. He did not lead just on TV. he went to the streets jot too fight but too engage with people.. pic.twitter.com/fvYPL0huRs— KING_XL_HIMSELF (@Lindo_Xolo) July 14, 2021

"I don't have any great solutions", bro with love if you think the president is not showing "real leadership" then come up with suggestions on a way forward. Don't shoot his doings if you can't offer anything better.



Stop telling us the problem. we all know it now, solutions…— Messi crowned G.O.A.T (@I_am_reckles) July 14, 2021

You can hear it that those words are coming from a humble human, taking himself equal to all other, well said Mr Don ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/uFff3EDhPJ— Rudolf Chris????️ (@RudolfChris_) July 14, 2021

Cassper was well aware of the criticism.

“Can’t ever win with people. I spoke out and said my part doe [sic]. All I do now, I block and move..”

