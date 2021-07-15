Minnie Dlamini-Jones speaks out about racial tensions in KZN

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Disturbing footage has been shared widely on social media of the reported racial tensions in parts of KwaZulu-Natal wand one celebrity, Minnie Dlamini-Jones, has echoed what some have experienced.

KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng have seen violent unrest and looting in some areas. This prompted some citizens to take up arms in an effort to protect their neighbourhoods.

The TV presenter shared on her Instagram stories that her parents, who live in Durban North, weren’t able to traverse their area to access essential goods.

“My parents are not allowed to buy food in their residential area because they are black!!! My mom called me told me they have run out of food,” she wrote.

The media personality claimed her parents were blocked to buy food because they are black.

With videos circulating of road barricades, there are fears of attacks by those who have taken arms – predominantly Indian, Coloured and White – and these concerns have been expressed by black social media users.

When posed this question of the racial tensions in the province, Police Minister Bheki Cele told Newzroom Afrika that the unrest had taken a “seriously racial connotation”.

“…which is going to be a problem in the medium and long term and we have to work really hard on reversing that. We can’t allow the racial tensions we have witnessed here.”

Cele was speaking in Phoenix, Durban North, which is a predominantly Indian community, with the neighbouring areas predominantly Black.

“People have lost their lives, we have lost 15 people here…one thing we have to work on here is that people who murder people will have to be arrested,” he said.

Police Minister Bheki Cele has confirmed that racial tensions in Phoenix, KZN, have claimed 15 lives. The tensions are said to have been fueled by armed residents who formed vigilante groups to defend homes and shops from #looting.



Watch: https://t.co/5nlnklXjOu#Newzroom405 pic.twitter.com/ZHgyg7fE1g— Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) July 15, 2021

This week, many other celebrities called for unity and shared their opinions on the current state of the country.

Rapper Cassper Nyovest said celebs received backlash for giving their political views, but he refused to remain silent.

“Everytime I’ve tried voicing something on public it’s met with insults or being ridiculed. I was going to shut up and sell my cheap sneakers but what good would it be to have such a powerful voice if I can’t use it?

“South Africa has been a ticking time bomb. Passing judgment from our comfortable homes about how people who are angry and less fortunate should behave is utterly ridiculous. Some families’ reality is far more difficult than ours so I can’t judge anyone. I am totally against looting, however, I’m equally torn by our people’s lack & suffering.”

