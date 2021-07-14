Chester Missing questions Duduzane’s ‘loot carefully’ advice

Kaunda Selisho

Speaking through his puppet, Chester Missing, ventriloquist Conrad Koch has asked Duduzane Zuma how one “loot’s carefully” after a clip showing Duduzane’s ‘loot carefully’ advice went viral.



Zuma Jr. was commenting on the current volatility of the situation in South Africa.

Speaking through the Instagram page of his friend and defacto campaign manager Winston Innes, Zuma Jr. offered a lenghty comment on the matter and touched on issues such as racism, tribalism, poverty and xenophobia.

“…But if we have a situation where there’s groupings that are armed, if we have a situation where we have a police force that’s been deployed on the streets and they proved to be ineffective because they are overwhelmed, if we have the South African National Defence Force that’s put down on the ground, something’s going to give,” said Zuma Jr. at around the six minute mark.

“And bear in mind that we are one massacre away, just one massacre away from a complete, complete spiralling out of control the situation. So for the people that armed and are defending themselves, please do so responsibly and please do so carefully. And similarly for the people that are protesting and looting please do so carefully and please do so responsibly because you cannot hold people responsible for defending what they love.”

Duduzane’s “loot carefully” advice was then taken from the 11-minute video and distributed via other social media platforms leading people to question what on earth he meant.



Zuma Jr. further advised at the start of the video that he does not have any social media accounts in his own name and added that statements made in his name by the accounts that exist should not be attributed to him.



