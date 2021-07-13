‘Let them steal’: Jub Jub is on the looters’ side

Kaunda Selisho

Despite having his own stores looted, Uyajola 9/9 host Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye said South Africans need to let the looters “do whatever they want”.

“Let them steal if they have to steal, let them do whatever because the government has not provided that,” Jub Jub said in a recent video shared on his Instagram account.

“It’s been simmering for a very long time… It was bound to happen ukuthi this thing iyenzekale the way iyenzekala ka khona, (went down the way it did).”

The TV presenter also let it be known he was “really disturbed about all of this” before calling out his “fellow celebrities” for being quiet about what is happening.

Jub Jub vs Clever Blacks Round 2 ????????



On people going 4 months without water and stealing medication… “What the f*ck do you expect them to do???” pic.twitter.com/CMkqQkhBjt— NGITHE Nginentombi ✋???????? (@papizwane2) July 13, 2021

“You see them fucking releasing then they expect the very same people on the ground to buy their music. You see everybody doing their TV shows and they expect the very same people on the ground to watch their shows! You see them playing sports and you expect the very same people to watch your games…” he said.

His rant comes after model and TV presenter Ayanda Thabethe shared her fears about expressing her opinion of what was happening in the country as it could affect her ability to book jobs in future.

As a public figure you really don’t win when you discuss your views on politics. Since the topic doesn’t help my career,

I’ve chosen to only share my views privately on any politically charged topic. But I’m definitely sad with everything going on rn????— Ayanda Thabethe (@AyandaThabethe_) July 11, 2021

If you understand anything about PR – you may want to evaluate that in this statement I have asserted that I do in fact have a view but am equally aware of my standing and therefore have decided to protect my interests which makes me very credible in a branding context. https://t.co/Ufciq79Tog— Ayanda Thabethe (@AyandaThabethe_) July 11, 2021

Jub Jub labelled people like Thabethe “the clever blacks” who think they have arrived and feel as though they’re in a position to judge the actions of the disenfranchised, that is when they are not silent on the matter.

“Stop being punks and hiding behind your fake life, this whole industry is fake. Everything is fake because these people don’t care about you, they only care about themselves.”

Metro FM’s Lerato Kganyago voiced her opposition to Jub Jub’s point of view in his Instagram comments.

Jub Jub vs Clever Blacks Round 3 ???????????????? He had them against the ropes here



“What right do you have to come and call omunye umuntu wethu a hooligan??!” pic.twitter.com/7Q4rDXBrLd— NGITHE Nginentombi ✋???????? (@papizwane2) July 13, 2021

He went on to ask people what right they had to judge people who were stealing by branding them hooligans.

In Jub Jub’s opinion, things are only going to get worse from here and people are going to steal more.

“This was bound to happen! People are starving. When last did that family have food? When last did they eat meat?”



He agreed there were people participating in the looting to take things they do not need but added that most of the people participating in the unrest are looting things they desperately need.

Jub Jub said the stealing was “common sense” because those who stole would sell their stolen goods and use the proceeds to take care of their family’s needs.

