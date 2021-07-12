WATCH: Duduzane’s latest vid further chips away at his sex appeal

Kaunda Selisho

Duduzane Zuma’s latest video has women queuing up to teach Setswana to the son of former president Jacob Zuma.

It is unclear when the video was taken or which account it was shared on due to the numerous fake Duduzane Zuma social media profiles doing the rounds, however, it has been shared and reposted countless times.



In the video clip, Zuma junior can be seen walking outside in an unidentified area while saying common Setswana phrases.



Although he gets the actual phrases right, people who are familiar with the language find his accent amusing.



In the clip, Duduzane says things like “Hey man, it’s hot… I want to sleep, I want food, I want water, it’s time for me to dance, I’m asking please, think about it…”

Ei guys ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/hURJe1arja— K U L A N I (@kulanicool) July 9, 2021

“Duduzane must not speak maan,” commented Xolisile Manganye Doll on Facebook.

“I don’t care, I love him,” added Facebook user Hrh Anthea Monroe, while Boitumelo Fortunate Mampane commented “Ke batla yena,” (I want him).



“Keteng ketla gofa tsona tsohle le free Setswana lessons,” wrote Mdluli Pertunia Bogadi in an attempt to offer Zuma Jr Setswana lessons.

Over on Twitter, the reactions to Duduzane’s video were varied. Many were impressed that a Zulu man was attempting to speak a different language due to the stereotype that maintains that Zulu people do not speak anything other than their home language. Other’s found his lack of a Setswana accent amusing, while there were women who maintained that nothing will ever impact how attracted they are to him.

That video of Duduzane trying and or speaking Setswana has some black people laughing at him, an I know for a fact that if a white person did the same he/she would be celebrated, but maybe its not that deep.— Vasectomy Advocate (@KatlegoBogosi) July 10, 2021

Duduzane can call me, I'll teach him proper Setswana for free. ????????— The Lady G (@HRH_Grace) July 9, 2021

@Duduzane__Zuma Well done for trying.. alot of Zulus especially from KZN can't speak any other vernac language.— Mohau Doux (@mohaum123) July 9, 2021

God bless your logic. Ive been speaking seSotho for 10 years but I still can’t get the accent right, that has not stopped me from learning— uSiya® (@usiyamcneo) July 9, 2021

Me when I used to stay in PTA???? https://t.co/44IJoHv08g— A. (@Ayagold_) July 9, 2021

