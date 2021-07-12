Thuli Phongolo: ‘The Zumas are out of hand’

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Actress and DJ Thulisilie Phongolo has slammed the family at the centre of the headlines the past couple of days after former president Jacob Zuma was jailed for contempt of court.

There have been protests and looting in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng in support of Zuma, demanding his release from prison, as he serves his 15-month imprisonment. The Constitutional Court found him guilty for contempt of court for failing to compile with a judgment for him to reappear at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.

There were social media posts perpetuating some members of the family asking people to mobilise and encouraging violence. One of the politician’s daughters, Dudu Zuma-Sambudla shared some tweets of videos and images of burning trucks and property in Mooi River, captioning them; “Mooi Plaza…We See You!!! Amandla.”

Phongolo is far from impressed by their conduct, saying their action is “uncalled for” and she will not fold on her stance.

The Zumas are out of hand, hayi ngeke bo!— Thulisile Phongolo (@Thuli_P) July 10, 2021

I will not fold my tweet. My opinion won’t change. I’m not offended by insults. I stand by my word. That’s all.— Thulisile Phongolo (@Thuli_P) July 11, 2021

People responded to Dudu’s tweet, agreeing with Phongolo, that damaging of property and then tweet a supportive stance can be viewed as inciting violence. People also brought up the history Phongolo reportedly had with Duduzane Zuma. Rumours run wild that the two may have dated both denying the claims, saying they “never met”. Both were spotted in Dubai around the same time in late 2020.

This is appalling, nothing to celebrate here, nothing amandla abt it , it’s despicable!— Bonnie Mbuli (@BonnieMbuli) July 10, 2021

So was she wrong for calling out people who are inciting violence and which affected innocent people?

I don't she cares about what is happening in the ANC.

They can all arrest each other for that matter— I am Sonia (@Sonia80416397) July 11, 2021

Wena bitter that Duduzane left you nje— Phumlani (@Slowjamzo) July 11, 2021

Zuma junior said on MacG’s podcast that he doesn’t know Phongolo personally.

“She’s a beautiful young lady, I have only heard of her now. She’s doing her thing and all the best with whatever she is doing but I don’t know her, let’s just start there. Point number two, I’ve never met her. The third and obvious point is that I’ll categorically deny it,” Duduzane said.

The businessman has been married to Shanice Stork since 2015 and the couple has one child together. However, Duduzane has said he has not ruled out polygamy.

