UPDATE: Makhadzi confirms ‘Ghanama’ battle was a fight ‘for her rights’

What was supposed to a fun collaboration, celebrating the best of what Limpopo artists King Monada and Makhadzi had to offer, has turned into a bitter feud.

The latest action from both, clearly shows their differences are real and this isn’t a publicity stunt. After Makhadzi released Ghanama not featuring King Monada on Thursday, he, in turn, decided to remove her from his own version of the song.

Makhadzi has since cleared the air after releasing a statement on Friday.

According to her representative Brenden Maseko, she took the decision to re-record the song featuring Prince Benza. The decision came after Monada reached an agreement on how to split royalties of the song said Maseko in a statement to The Citizen.

“They further agreed to post on social media that the tiff was, in fact, a PR stunt, but when she posted alone and Monada didn’t keep his end of the bargain she noticed that there was a problem.”

Makhadzi explaining the situation said: “I asked Monada for the final song sharing it 50/50. We agreed to release the song on Friday 2 July 2021. I announced the date but Monada kept saying he was still mastering the song. I wish if I had a song with me in my studio I was gonna release it with his voice just for peace sake, unfortunately, I didn’t have it. I’ve had to re-record it and add another verse.

“On Tuesday, Monada changed our agreement and demanded 100 per cent copyright to the song because it was recorded in his studio. My question to him was how about the five previous songs which I did with him a long time ago and never received any royalties for my concepts. All those songs were King Monada featuring Makhadzi. I never complained, that’s where everything changed. All I was trying to do was to fight for my rights because tomorrow I’m the one who will suffer.”

Monada’s Ghanama, went to great lengths to replace Makhadzi’s name with another artist, Mukosi, but maintained the original lyrics and vocals.

???????????????????????? yooh! Di sa tlo boya moo pic.twitter.com/fskJmHDNlz— Charlotte (@CharlotMalatj) July 8, 2021

Makhadzi’s version received mixed reactions, as many thought it just wasn’t as good without Monada. People also said they thought the song saga had been poorly dealt with.

It all started when the hit makers started trending last week when the Moya Uri Yes singer posted a teaser of their recording session in which they can be seen dancing and singing along to Ghanama.

Makhadzi days later claimed that Monada wanted ownership rights to the song and she was not going to allow him to do so. She then said her own claims on social media were all a publicity stunt to get people excited about the release. Now the latest developments of Monada’s version won’t help, as some of her lyrics and vocals are on the music producers’ track.

The beef between the two has been labelled “childish” and hasn’t helped their reputation. However, King Monada’s Ghanama has been widely received as the better version.

Twitter reacts to King Monada’s Ghamana version:

Makhadzi made a tragic mistake to think she is irreplaceable. Mukosi replaced her with ease and King Monada is giving us the Ghanama we ordered. Monada ke Monada o ka se Monadalole. ????????????????— ????????????????????????????(•????????????????/) (@Magase_III) July 8, 2021

There is even a Zulu version.

Forget King Monada



Forget Makhadzi



This is the real Ghanama that must take us to 2022 ???????????? pic.twitter.com/DbUd3vCE9J— Khutso Mamabolo (@LKMamabolo) July 8, 2021

Yall thought Monada calls himself King for nothing????



The man manufactured his own Makhadzi and released the hottest version of the song.



He is King! pic.twitter.com/gWzGwYDLZP— Denotion (@MrDenotion) July 8, 2021

This situation between Makhadzi and Monada is gonna make them lose respect especially from other artists, so unprofessional.— $ ͪ ⷶ ͧ ᷠ_ ᷜ ͤ ꙷ ᷦ????️ (@_ShaunKeyz) July 8, 2021

Makhadzi seems undeterred by the negativity. She announced her Ghanama had already reached 100,000 views on YouTube in less than 24 hours and is trending number 15 on YouTube Music.