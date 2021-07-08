Makhadzi labelled ‘disrespectful’ for not featuring King Monada on ‘Ganama’

Sandisiwe Mbhele

The Makhadzi and King Monada saga continues. The Hakamatorikisi hitmaker, Makhadzi, released what people thought was their highly-anticipated collaboration on Thursday.

The artists have been very intentional with their marketing of the single, Ganama. The musicians from Limpopo trended last week when they posted a teaser of their recording session. It was then claimed by Makhadzi that Monada wanted to claim ownership rights to the song, causing much furore.

She later admitted it was all a publicity stunt and Ganama was released featuring Prince Benza but with no King Monada.

Makhadzi seemed to have enjoyed the publicity stunt, boasting to her fans the song would be available on many digital platforms.

When they were recording the song, Makhadzi said on her Facebook Live the track was hers and if King Monada wanted to release it, he must exclude her verse and Prince Benza’s beats as she has approached him to work on the single. She further said she wrote the song and it was her concept.

Social media have been disappointed with the supposed feud while the exclusion of King Monada has added more confusion.

Monada hasn’t promoted the song since Makhadzi said their “differences” were for show.

This “beef” may actually be real. People couldn’t understand why he wasn’t featured and they were outspoken that the song wasn’t a good one without him.

Twitter reacts to Makhadzi’s ‘Ganama’

Makhadzi must learn from Cassper..



In music industry you need marketing skills with a bit of respect than being TALENT!



People buy the person not the music… Respecting your fans & giving them what they want is very important..— ChrisExcel (@ChrisExcel102) July 8, 2021

That Makhadzi song without King Monada is swaaaak ???? pic.twitter.com/SUIjASI3qs— Cypher Buffalo???? Letswalo (@SimonCLetswalo) July 8, 2021

Reality check: Ganama without King monada isn't a hit stop misleading the masses. We are not stupid. You will listen it with Makhadzi and Prince benza https://t.co/ORdTJDfbkX— Billy Hernandez ???????????? (@Stenfordm1) July 8, 2021

As your follower and supporter this hurt me most seeing people mislead you more and more time????????????????????



Black child king monada is not your enemy…. ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/i1i8mU3plg— Tshepiso B molala (@Molalatshepiso) July 7, 2021

Makhadzi has no respect for her fans at all…At first she lied about the PR Stunt, jiki jiki King Monada is not on the GWADANA song.



I hope y'all don't get surprised when SAMAS do the things…Nonsense lena— Cozmino Ntsomi (@CozminoNtsomi) July 8, 2021

Makhadzi has in the past struggled with recognition from the South African Music Awards (Samas). She was snubbed for this year’s awards show, not being picked for any of the categories,. Her album, Kokovha (Crawl), topped many charts lists and streaming platforms. It was submitted for consideration.