Fans surprised by Dineo Ranaka’s baby pic

From the secrecy of her marriage to a now possible newborn baby, media personality Dineo Ranaka knows how to make a surprise announcement.

On Thursday, the Metro FM host shared a picture posing with a baby, captioning it: “And unto me a child was born. Welcome to the family little one.”

It is unclear if it is her baby, as she did not confirm she had given birth.

Take a look:

Dineo Ranaka surprised her fans with a baby picture. Picture: Instagram @dineoranaka

Celebrities and fans congratulated the media personality. We still have to wait and see from the star if this post means she and her husband have welcomed a baby into their lives. However this maybe the confirmation, as her colleague Lerato Kganyago congratulated her.

Metro FM host Dineo Ranaka has remained tight-lipped about her marriage and now the surprise announcement of a newborn baby. Picture: Screengrab, Instagram @dineoranka

Earlier this year the reality star also shocked fans when she announced she had secretly married.

She changed her surname from Dineo Ranaka to the double-barreled Ranaka-Pesh, with the surname first appearing on the end credits of the TV show Mzali Wam, where she is an executive producer.

In January, she posted a message to her husband: “Please help me wish my husband a happy birthday you’re one in a million-boo thang! Plugged for life and loving it.”

The post was later removed from her social media pages, as have been any traces of her relationship and personal life.

Ranaka is always outspoken on relationship matters, current affairs and her family dynamics. She regularly preaches that women should never settle for less or mediocrity.

Her Ask a Man feature on her radio show always creates a conversation, dropping one of her gems that people need to stop staying in “relationships that are not meant for us”.

In an interview with Anele Mdoda in 2018 she was very honest about her views on marriage. “My recent proposal from a Venda man, he said to me: ‘when will you ever submit?’ And I said to him when will you ever teach me the God in you? Because I submit to what you submit to and if your leadership qualities are distorted, I have nothing to submit to.”