Leandi du Randt tests positive for Covid

Actress and producer Leandi du Randt has taken to social media on 6 July, optimistically posing with her signature glasses, a leopard-print scrunchy and a sparkly hot water bottle, stating that even though she has been tested positive for Covid-19, she is “really fine”.

Leandi du Randt – known for her role as Mieke in the kykNET series, Getroud met Rugby, roles in movies like Semi-Soet, Klein Karoo, Die Windpomp, The last days of American crime and Hunting Emma and her presenting skills on Slank – is recovering at home and encourages her fans and followers to stay home and be safe. “…just want to say please be safe and careful in these times. Covid is real.”

In the post Leandi du Randt thanks her Pretoria-based doctor, Celeste van Loggerenberg, for helping her get through her struggle with Covid-19 and she says that her heart goes out to so many loved ones who have been badly hit by the virus.

This follows social media posts by Afrikaans singers Nadine and Charlize Berg who also recently contracted the virus and are recovering at home. Nadine said in an Instagram post that sit is strange how Covid-19 has been affecting everyone in different ways, as she experienced immense pain in her hands, in addition to general Covid-19 aches and pains and headaches. In another post she said: “Make the most of the lockdown period, people. Appreciate each other. Be good for one another. Talk and love. Look after yourself and the people around you. Time is borrowed and you never know what lies around the corner.” Nadine was still struggling with symptoms over the weekend, especially fatigue and a continuous cough.

Nadine. Image: Facebook

Charlize Berg shared some pictures with her fans while in isolation, with the hashtah #ifeelbetter indicating that she is also over the worst. She later even shared a video in which she sings Thank you by Alanis Morissette while holding her daughter who doesn’t seem to feel very well, captioning: “Sick to death but still cheeky – music still gives me hope.”

Charlize Berg. Image: www.charlizeberg.co.za

By the looks of things, a hot water bottle like Leandi du Randt’s (the sparklier, the better) and some music might help fight off some Coronavirus symptoms.