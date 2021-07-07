Julius Malema ‘game’ for an interview with Kaya FM’s Sizwe Dhlomo

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Never one to shy away from sharing his political opinions and general viewpoints, Kaya FM’s Sizwe Dhlomo is planning a sit down interview with EFF leader Julius Malema.

Dhlomo is known for his intellectual and deeply researched interviews, leaving no stone unturned and when listeners asked for Malema to appear on his radio show, he answered.

Dhlomo’s drive show on Kaya FM has been on the air for about a year and he made it clear on Tuesday he is there “for a good time, not a long time” on the airwaves.

Fans want him to interview Malema before he leaves, whenever that may be, tagging the request to the EFF leader.

Malema is “game” and just like that the two are set to have their anticipated conversation.

I’m game Sir— Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) July 6, 2021

In April Dhlomo interviewed Duduzane Zuma about his political ambitions. He was praised for how he conducted the conversation and asking Zuma junior hard questions about his relationship with the Guptas, how his businesses started and why he wants to be a political leader.

“We have a country to build, it’s as simple as that. I’m willing to stand up and raise the bar. If we have been able to do it with what we have and have this voice, then I’m going to use it,” Duduzane said.

About the Guptas. Duduzane replied: “A partnership is a partnership. We did what we did within a business relationship. When it comes to the allegations, I don’t know how many times I need to defend myself.”

When the discussion between Malema and Dhlomo will take place is yet to be announced, but nonetheless, people are looking forward to it.

I'd like to peek through the listenership stats for this show on the day— Major General Katse (@Relebrity) July 6, 2021

And when bra Julius comes through, please no 5-10 minute interview, we want a full hour… ????????— Bennet (@The__Fundraiser) July 6, 2021