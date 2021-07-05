Tasteless promotion? Zodwa confirms she’s not going to rehab

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Controversial socialite Zodwa Wabantu promotional game seems to have no fine line and her latest advertisement took the shock factor to another level on Monday.

The entertainer and reality star posted herself walking into a rehabilitation centre in Durban. This should have been the first red flag for fans, as it is unlikely a rehab centre to allow someone with an addiction to film themselves checking in.

While Zodwa had someone capturing this moment, she walked in barefoot, wearing her signature barely-there clothing and a big suitcase.

She says: “The truth is, I am the only one responsible for my health, my alcoholism, my drug addiction… Since we on lockdown I am taking this opportunity to look after my demons.”

Zodwa then takes people through a tour of her room, and says she is “ready to stay”. “We are drunkards, we are drug addicts, no one says it… I, Zodwa Wabantu stand for the truth, no matter how bad it looks,” she adds.

Well orchestrated, some believed she was really checking into rehab, applauding her and for raising awareness. While others noticed the glaring feel and look of the video. Zodwa confirmed to The Citizen the video was promotional to raise awareness.

Clearly, it was an advertisement for the facility and that empty suitcase.

Just last week, Zodwa created some stir to keep her name and fans engaged in her life. To keep her business, Zodwa Wabantu Eggs going during level 4 lockdown, a competition was initiated. People need to order three or more trays of 60 Zodwa Wabantu Eggs and you could win the chance to cook her breakfast in the comfort of your own home.