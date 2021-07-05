Brenda Fassie’s death: ‘Who switched off the life support?’

Sandisiwe Mbhele

On the quest to find himself, Brenda Fassie’s son Bongani has been quite open on the journey he has taken to find answers about his life.

Finding Bongani Fassie premiered on Moja Love in June, and his family has been very involved in the process.

Making a name for himself in his own right with his music career in the 2000s, Bongani’s career hasn’t been smooth sailing.

Over the past month, Bongani has traced back steps that lead to his dramatic fall in music and the family’s dynamic since his mother’s death.

The Weekend Special hitmaker collapsed in her home on 26 April 2004 and was admitted into a hospital in Sunninghill, Gauteng. Reports suggested she had suffered cardiac arrest but it was later reported that she had slipped into a coma brought on by an asthma attack.

The cause of the coma, revealed by a post-mortem, was that Fassie had used cocaine excessively on the night of her collapse. The star stopped breathing and suffered brain damage from a lack of oxygen.

In the latest episode of Bongani’s reality show, Bongani – along with his family – visit her tombstone. After the visit, he asked: “Can you tell me who gave the decision to switch off the machine?”

He was unhappy with the answers he received, as the family elders did not want to mention names on who made the final call.

Viewers, too, want answers on Brenda Fassie’s death

Bongani asking the question about switching off life support got me so emotional ???????? he’s been fighting & dealing with his demons in EVERY episode ???????? I might be wrong but this show is therapeutic to him to a certain extent #FindingBonganiFassie — ZeePho???????? (@ziphoh_m) July 3, 2021

‘Who switched off the machines’?#FindingBonganiFassie — Tumi Sole (@tumisole) July 3, 2021

We also want to know Who gave them the permission to switch off the machine — Khomotjo M???? (@KhomotjoM) July 3, 2021