Entertainment
Celebs & viral | Entertainment
Sandisiwe Mbhele
Lifestyle Journalist
2 minute read
5 Jul 2021
12:44 pm

Brenda Fassie’s death: ‘Who switched off the life support?’

Sandisiwe Mbhele

The legendary star's son, Bongani Fassie, asks the question during the latest episode of Moja Love's 'Finding Bongani Fassie'.

Brenda Fassie's son Bongani Fassie on his Moja Love reality show, 'Finding Bongani Fassie'. Picture: Twitter @Tso_MaLesego

On the quest to find himself, Brenda Fassie’s son Bongani has been quite open on the journey he has taken to find answers about his life.

Finding Bongani Fassie premiered on Moja Love in June, and his family has been very involved in the process.

Making a name for himself in his own right with his music career in the 2000s, Bongani’s career hasn’t been smooth sailing.

Over the past month, Bongani has traced back steps that lead to his dramatic fall in music and the family’s dynamic since his mother’s death.

The Weekend Special hitmaker collapsed in her home on 26 April 2004 and was admitted into a hospital in Sunninghill, Gauteng. Reports suggested she had suffered cardiac arrest but it was later reported that she had slipped into a coma brought on by an asthma attack.

ALSO READ: Lost belongings, beach scuffle: Viewers react to ‘Uyajola 9/9’

The cause of the coma, revealed by a post-mortem, was that Fassie had used cocaine excessively on the night of her collapse. The star stopped breathing and suffered brain damage from a lack of oxygen.

In the latest episode of Bongani’s reality show, Bongani – along with his family – visit her tombstone. After the visit, he asked: “Can you tell me who gave the decision to switch off the machine?”

He was unhappy with the answers he received, as the family elders did not want to mention names on who made the final call.

Viewers, too, want answers on Brenda Fassie’s death

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

TV

Uyajola 9/9: Spicy side chicks and taxi fares
7 days ago
7 days ago

CELEBS & VIRAL

Lance Stehr 'obviously taking legal action' against Bongani Fassie and Moja Love
1 week ago
1 week ago

CELEBS & VIRAL

Vusi Nova slams Finding Bongani Fassie's drugs claim
2 weeks ago
2 weeks ago

TV

Recording sessions or cheating: Viewers react to Uyajola 9/9
2 weeks ago
2 weeks ago


RELATED ARTICLES

TV

Uyajola 9/9: Spicy side chicks and taxi fares
7 days ago
7 days ago

CELEBS & VIRAL

Lance Stehr 'obviously taking legal action' against Bongani Fassie and Moja Love
1 week ago
1 week ago

CELEBS & VIRAL

Vusi Nova slams Finding Bongani Fassie's drugs claim
2 weeks ago
2 weeks ago

TV

Recording sessions or cheating: Viewers react to Uyajola 9/9
2 weeks ago
2 weeks ago