Sandisiwe Mbhele
Lifestyle Journalist
2 minute read
5 Jul 2021
11:14 am

‘I’ve never felt so much pain’ Zuma’s ex LaConco recovers from Covid-19

Sandisiwe Mbhele

More celebrities have also shared they are fighting the virus during the third wave.

'Real Housewives'' Nonkanyiso 'LaConco' Conco. Picture: Instagram

Real Housewives of Durban reality star Nonkanyiso “LaConco” Conco says she has never felt so much pain in her life due to fighting Covid-19.

Over the weekend, the fiancee of former president Jacob Zuma said she hasn’t “consumed so much medication” in her life as she fought the virus.

LaConco also shared on Instagram that she lost some weight due to her illness. With her recovery, she managed to spend a day at the spa.

LaConco recovers from Covid-19 and spends a day at the spa. Picture: Screengrab, Instagram, @_LaConco

ALSO READ: Did RHOD LaConco just admit it’s over with Jacob Zuma ?

As the third wave grips South Africa, many celebrities have posted on social media they have tested positive for coronavirus. One of them is Safta nominated actress Nokuthula Mavuso. She starred in M-Net’s Lioness and Mzansi Magic’s Abomama. 

Sharing daily updates on Twitter since her positive test last week, she wrote, “day 5 of what I thought was a ‘cold’, kanti Covid-19. Slight cough. No body ache, sore throat has subsided, not feeling tired.”

Singer Leanne Dlamini confirmed that most of her family is battling Covid-19 but her two children tested negative.

“It’s almost impossible isolating from children when all the adults have Covid.

“This virus is evil. We also currently have so many family members and friends who have contracted Covid this week. It’s been very taxing emotionally and physically but God has been our strength.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by LEANNE KISTAN-DLAMINI (@iamleanned)

Read more on these topics

